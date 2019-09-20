Michelle Carter, woman convicted in texting suicide case, denied parole
This Feb. 11, 2019, booking photo released by the Bristol County Sheriff's Office shows Michelle Carter. (Bristol County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 12:52PM EDT
NATICK, Mass. -- The Massachusetts woman convicted of urging her boyfriend to kill himself via text messages has been denied early release.
The state Parole Board announced Friday it has rejected Michelle Carter's bid for release after serving about half her 15-month jail sentence. The board says Carter "needs to further address" the factors that led to her actions.
Carter was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III. The now 22-year-old woman began her sentence in February.
A judge found Carter was responsible for Roy's death because she urged him to continue with his suicide plan.
Carter's attorneys declined to comment Friday. They've appealed her conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court. A lawyer for Roy's family didn't respond to an email.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- New York Mayor Bill de Blasio drops 2020 presidential bid
- Condo association tells woman her Bahamian friends displaced by Dorian aren't welcome
- 'Trudeau's Campaign in Turmoil…': How international media is covering Trudeau's racist brownface, blackface photos
- Trump defends private conversation with foreign leader
- Young protesters around globe demand climate change action