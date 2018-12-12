Mexico to regulate illegal entry at southern border: official
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, December 12, 2018 5:59PM EST
MEXICO CITY - Mexico's top security official says the government will effectively close off illegal entry at its southern border with Guatemala.
Interior Secretary Olga Sanchez Cordero says Mexico will end the practice of undocumented or illegal crossings over the Suchiate River, which marks much of the border between the two countries.
Sanchez Cordero said Wednesday that "in the south there will be only one entry, on the bridge."
She adds that "anyone who wants to enter illegally, we are going to say: 'Get in line and you can enter our country."'
Sanchez Cordero is offering no details on how that would be done. Mexican authorities briefly tried to block migrants crossing the river with police and military personnel in October, but without success.
