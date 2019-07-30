

The Associated Press





MEXICO CITY -- The Mexican government plans to auction the mansion of a Chinese-Mexican businessman facing drug trafficking charges.

The federal government said Monday it will hold an Aug. 11 auction for the Mexico City mansion worth $5 million (95 million Mexican pesos) that previously belonged to the suspected drug trafficker Zhenli Ye Gon. In 2007, authorities confiscated more than $205 million in cash from the mansion.

Ye Gon has responded to the 12 charges against him by claiming he imported chemicals for use in legal prescription drugs.

The gated mansion in the upper-crust Las Lomas de Chapultepec neighbourhood boasts a pool, elevator and a large upstairs party room.