Mexico shutters 23 pharmacies at Caribbean coast resorts after U.S. warned of dangerous pill sales

Pedestrians stroll past an open pharmacy amidst otherwise closed shops, in central Mexico City, Sunday, May 31, 2020. Pedestrians stroll past an open pharmacy amidst otherwise closed shops, in central Mexico City, Sunday, May 31, 2020.

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social