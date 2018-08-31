

The Associated Press





MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's Navy says it has seized over 2.2 metric tons of cocaine from a boat in the Pacific and detained eight crew members, including a Canadian man and three Colombians.

There were also four Mexican men aboard the vessel, which had two high-power outboard motors.

The suspects were not identified.

The Navy said Friday a patrol plane detected the boat Thursday off the coast of the southern state of Oaxaca.