Mexico seizes boat with 2.2 tons of cocaine, nabs Canadian
The Associated Press
Published Friday, August 31, 2018 9:42PM EDT
MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's Navy says it has seized over 2.2 metric tons of cocaine from a boat in the Pacific and detained eight crew members, including a Canadian man and three Colombians.
There were also four Mexican men aboard the vessel, which had two high-power outboard motors.
The suspects were not identified.
The Navy said Friday a patrol plane detected the boat Thursday off the coast of the southern state of Oaxaca.