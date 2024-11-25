World

    • Mexico’s president unveils a plan to promote non-violent music over 'narco corridos'

    Peso Pluma performs during the the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., April 12, 2024. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP File) Peso Pluma performs during the the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., April 12, 2024. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP File)
    Share
    MEXICO CITY -

    Mexico's president Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday she has a plan to reduce the popularity of “narco corridos,” a musical genre often linked to drug cartel violence.

    Sheinbaum vowed to launch a campaign to promote other, less violent musical styles that aren’t as linked to drug traffickers in an effort to stop glorifying them.

    The campaign includes “a competition among corrido bands that have some other kind of lyrics, that glorify other behaviors, other cultural visions,” Sheinbaum said, noting that ”prohibiting them is not an option." Instead, she said, "it's about promoting another vision."

    Her secret weapon is a 47-year-old northern governor who occasionally sings more traditional “banda” songs.

    “One of the ideas we came up with was in Durango,” said Sheinbaum. "We talked about it with the governor, I don’t know if you knew, but he is a ‘banda’ singer.”

    Gov. Esteban Villegas has taken a few turns on stage singing banda music, which while it is also driven by horns and bass, is more likely to praise cowboys and poor working people.

    Peso Pluma, one of the biggest names in regional Mexican music, on the other hand, prides himself on signing “belicon" or aggressive ”tumbado" songs sprinkled with references to trafficking drugs.

    At varying times, some Mexican cities have tried to ban live performance by singers of narco corridos, with mixed success.

    Marco Antonio Gordoa Obeso, the leader of a musicians' union in the northern city of Mazatlan, said he would like to see other types of music succeed, but some audiences prefer narco corridos.

    “People ask for it,” Gordoa Obeso said. “Who am I to deny somebody their preference?”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

    NDP support for part of Liberal relief package in question, as House stalemate persists

    After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    • BREAKING

      BREAKING Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

      U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

    • Ontario government passes bill to limit bike lanes

      Ontario's Progressive Conservative government has passed a controversial law that will force municipalities to seek approval for installing new bike lanes on arterial roads and could see some existing bike lanes torn up.

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News