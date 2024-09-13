Mexico's president asks Sinaloa cartel to act 'responsibly' as violence escalates in the north

Air Canada travellers share worries and frustrations ahead of possible pilot strike
Here's what customers had to say about their travel plans ahead of a potential Air Canada pilot strike.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday asked the warring factions of the Sinaloa cartel to act "responsibly" so no one else gets killed, after a week of escalating violence nearly paralyzed the Sinaloa state capital, Culiacan.
Asked by a journalist if he trusted that the cartels would heed his call, Lopez Obrador answered bluntly: "The president of Mexico is always listened to."
"Even by criminals?" pressed the journalist.
"By everyone, more so if one has moral authority," responded the president.
The exchange Friday during the president's morning press briefing is the latest in a series of instances where Lopez Obrador has downplayed the clashes between factions of the Sinaloa cartel.
The president, who leaves office on Sept. 30, has repeatedly refused to confront cartels, laying out various justifications for his "hugs, not bullets" strategy offering opportunities to youths so they won't join cartels.
The latest clashes in Culiacan are the latest example of the violence that continues to plague Mexico, where cartels employ increasingly sophisticated forms of warfare including roadside bombs or IEDs, trenches, home-made armored vehicles and bomb-dropping drones.
The cartels "have to look for other ways, so they do not harm innocent people ... and avoid further loss of life," Lopez Obrador said on Friday. "They also should take care of themselves and their families."
The surge in violence had been expected after Joaquin Guzman Lopez, a son of former Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, landed near El Paso, Texas on July 25 in a small plane with Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada.
Zambada was the cartel's elder figure and reclusive leader. After his arrest, he said in a letter circulated by his lawyer that he had been abducted by the younger Guzman and taken to the U.S. against his will.
Now there appears to be a struggle for power between the remaining sons of El Chapo, known locally as "the Chapitos," and those loyal to Zambada.
As of Thursday, state authorities had reported at least 12 dead, 11 people with gunshot wounds, 20 reports of missing people and 31 cases of car robberies. The actual number of fatalities may be higher since the cartels often pick up their own dead.
Streets in Culiacan appeared empty as schools and businesses remained closed Friday and festivities around Mexican Independence on Sept. 15-16 were officialy canceled by the local government.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ukraine should be allowed to strike deep inside Russia, regardless of Moscow threatening that this would draw Canada and its allies into direct war.
The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road had a blood-alcohol level of .087, above the .08 legal limit in New Jersey, a prosecutor said Friday.
The experience of 23-year-old Muskoka, Ont., resident Robyn Penniall, who recently had a stroke, comes as concerns are being raised about the future of health care in her community.
Byelections rarely draw the kind of attention that has now put a spotlight on a vibrant and densely populated Montreal riding. The Monday vote in Lasalle-Ville Emard-Verdun, in the city’s southwest, is shaping up as a three-way race and a test of the strength of the Liberal party’s base.
Kirkland Signature Greek yogurt 24-packs are being recalled in Canada due to mould.
Stephen Peat, the former Washington Capitals enforcer who fought concussion issues and was homeless at times after leaving hockey, has died from injuries sustained late last month when he was struck by a car while crossing a street. He was 44.
Air Canada's potential work stoppage could ground flights, halt cargo and leave travellers scrambling to reschedule next week. Follow along with live updates here.
York Regional Police say they have arrested two suspects and are looking for at least one more following an armed home invasion in Richmond Hill that saw thieves escape in the victim’s Lamborghini.
A 56-year-old Canadian woman died after being caught in a sudden snowstorm in Italy’s Dolomite mountains and her companion was being treated for severe hypothermia, Italy’s Alpine Rescue Corps said Friday.
A 20-year-old man arrested in Quebec last week over an alleged Islamic State terror plot to kill Jews in New York City is expected to appear in court in Montreal.
The Cheam First Nation and the Wilderness Committee are calling on the province to enforce protections for an endangered owl as a ski resort is proposed near Chilliwack.
Police in Nova Scotia now believe a woman reported missing earlier this month is dead, and a man has been charged in her disappearance.
Pope Francis on Friday slammed both U.S. presidential candidates for what he called anti-life policies on abortion and migration, and advised American Catholics to choose the 'lesser evil' in the upcoming U.S. elections.
The Russian authorities accused six British diplomats of spying and said they would be expelled, as tensions between Moscow and the West grow during an intensified push by Ukraine to loosen restrictions on using weapons provided by the U.S. and Britain to strike Russia.
A Turkish court on Friday jailed pending trial the mother and brother of a murdered eight-year-old girl whose body was found in a sack hidden under rocks in a case that horrified the nation and triggered protests since her disappearance three weeks ago.
A narrow strip of scrubland and sand dunes on the Gaza side of the border with Egypt has emerged as a major obstacle in talks aimed at halting the Israel-Hamas war and freeing scores of hostages.
A problematic airline passenger has been hit with an unusual form of punishment – he has to pay back the airline for the cost of fuel.
Police dispatchers in Delaware's capital city are being lauded for helping direct rescuers to a boat foundering in the English Channel thousands of miles away.
The NDP is caving to political pressure from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre when it comes to its stance on the consumer carbon price, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.
Provincial leaders across Canada are taking turns criticizing the federal Liberal government's proposal to alleviate immigration pressure on Quebec and Ontario by resettling asylum seekers more equitably across the country.
In a move to safeguard public heath, Health Canada has officially banned the use of brominated vegetable oil (BVO) as a food additive. Here's what you need to know.
A Regina based artist is using his platform to fundraise for the family of a young boy with a genetic disease.
Stuck-in-space astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams said Friday they appreciated all the prayers and well wishes from strangers back home.
The world still holds many unanswered questions. But thanks to the efforts of the research teams awarded the IG Nobel Prize on Thursday, some of these questions – which you might not even have thought existed – now have answers.
At 700 kilometres above Earth, Thursday’s historic SpaceX spacewalk took place higher than any previous NASA spacewalk, and featured cutting-edge technology.
A controversial documentary that had its screenings cancelled at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will now play at the Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF).
Jacob Hoggard will remain behind bars while he tries to appeal his sexual assault conviction at Canada's top court, a justice with Ontario's Appeal Court ruled Friday, calling the musician's attempt unlikely to succeed.
Justin Timberlake urged drivers not to get behind the wheel of a car after even a single alcoholic drink on Friday, shortly after pleading guilty to driving while impaired in New York's Hamptons earlier this year.
The Minister responsible for Consumer Protection, Simon Jolin-Barrette, tabled a bill on Thursday to force merchants to calculate tips on the basis of the price, excluding Quebec and Canadian sales taxes.
Years afterward, Iga Olszak often thought about the moment she first spotted Vlad Dimovski, on the sandy shores of Skotina, in Greece.
A cat aptly named Drifter is safe at home after sneaking outside and getting trapped in a sewer for nearly eight weeks.
Major League Baseball teams will have advertising on their helmets during the postseason.
Hyundai and General Motors have agreed to look for ways to work together on developing new vehicles, supply chains and technologies in an effort to cut costs and move more quickly.
Halton Regional Police say they have disrupted a group believed to be responsible for the theft of at least 40 vehicles in Halton Region and the Greater Toronto Area worth over $3 million.
Nearly two-dozen drivers were caught in a speed trap outside a Vancouver elementary school on Thursday – as students were settling back into their daily routines.
A Pokémon card shop in Richmond is coming off a record-setting month, highlighted by a customer opening a pack to discover one of the most sought-after cards in the world.
Abandoned homes line the streets of Lauder, a town that's now a ghost of what it once was. Yet inside, a small community is thriving.
Perhaps Saskatchewan's most famous encounter with Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP/UFO) – "The Langenburg Event" is now being immortalized in the form of a collector's coin.
It's been 420 days since 22-year-old Abbey Bickell was killed in a car crash in Burnaby, a stretch full of heartbreak for her family as they not only grieved her death, but anxiously waited for progress in the police investigation. Wednesday, they finally got some good news.
A Simcoe, Ont. woman has been charged with assault with a weapon after spraying her neighbour with a water gun.
The dream of a life on water has drowned in a sea of sadness for a group of Chatham-Kent, Ont. residents who paid a Wallaceburg-based company for a floating home they never received.
In 2022, Tanya Frisk-Welburn and her husband bought what they hoped would be a dream home in Mexico.
Mansour’s Menswear in Amherst, N.S., is celebrating its 100th anniversary this month
A beautiful Labour Day weekend at the lake was interrupted by some extreme weather when a tornado touched down in northern Ontario.
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after two people were injured – including a suspect who was airlifted to hospital with serious gunshot injuries – during an altercation with Mounties in the B.C. Interior.
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
At least 100 people gathered outside the Kensington Market supervised consumption site in a rally to keep it open in the face of new provincial rules that would shut at least a dozen such sites down across Ontario.
Ongoing controversy over the documentary "Russians at War" has brought scrutiny to Ontario’s public broadcaster, which has said it will not air the film it helped fund.
A man has been taken to hospital following a shooting in Etobicoke Friday afternoon.
Ashley King suddenly went blind while halfway around the world. Now, the 32-year-old has written a play about the ordeal. King wrote Static: A Party Girl's Memoir, and is also performing in a production of it.
The Government of Alberta was glad to hear that British Columbia’s premier has changed his tune on the consumer carbon tax at the provincial level.
The Law Society of Alberta (LSA) will sanction former solicitor general and justice minister Jonathan Denis after a code of conduct committee found that he breached the code in two cases he worked on in his private law practice.
A man from Montreal is dead following a late night stabbing in Ottawa's ByWard Market.
The mayor of Kingston, Ont. has issued a call to close the city's Integrated Care Hub on Montreal Street following a deadly incident on Thursday, but his comments have received some backlash from residents.
Members of Ottawa's Somali community came together Thursday to denounce the Ottawa police use of wiretaps and video surveillance on five of its own Black officers of Somali decent and their family members.
The remnants of Tropical Storm Debby, which caused significant flooding in Quebec, have become the 'costliest severe weather event in Quebec's history,' surpassing the ice storm of 1998, the Insurance Bureau of Canada said Friday.
Former West Island baseball coach Robert Litvack has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor he was hired to train.
The Quebec government renewed its call for Canada's special representative on combating Islamophobia to resign Friday, after she sent a letter to college and university heads recommending the hiring of more Muslim, Arab and Palestinian professors.
Jasper is ending its local state of emergency as it gets ready to welcome back visitors and tourists.
An Alberta town has laid out rules for how residents must treat municipal staff and the consequences if they step out of line.
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is pushing against a federal government proposal that would more proportionately distribute the number of asylum seekers across Canada.
The Fredericton Police Force says speed and alcohol were “significant factors” in a fatal collision that killed three people, including two teenagers, in May.
One person has died and three people were injured following a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at a Portage Avenue intersection Friday morning.
Manitoba RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a missing man from Powerview-Pine Falls.
Apple commercials typically showcase the latest and greatest gadgets from the tech giant – and one Winnipeg woman is using her appearance in a recent ad to highlight how living with a disability doesn’t slow her down.
A heavy equipment rollover on Highway 52 near Ituna, Sask. has led to some traffic delays Friday afternoon.
A Regina based artist is using his platform to fundraise for the family of a young boy with a genetic disease.
Regina Pats' forward Braxton Whitehead has become the first major junior hockey player to verbally commit to playing in the Division 1 NCAA ranks after his Western Hockey League career ends.
The streets of Port Dover roared to life on Friday for a tradition that has been going on for decades.
The draw for the highest jackpot ever – by any Canadian lottery – is happening Friday night.
After years of delays and planning, a new oriented strand board (OSB) mill is coming to Prince Albert.
Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a suspicious death on Big Island Lake Cree Territory.
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a grandparent scam investigation.
Provincial police seized an arsenal and nearly 300 rounds of live ammunition from a home in on the James Bay Coast on Monday and charged a man with nine criminal weapons offences.
A northern Ontario teen has been charged with several weapon offences after police responded to a report of a prohibited weapon at a Kapuskasing residence.
A serious collision involving a pedestrian has closed Commissioners Road East between Adare Crescent and Rideout Street South in all directions.
There were tense moments near the end of a rally supporting striking CUPE 2361 members from Western University.
London police have identified and charged a suspect they say was involved in a shooting earlier this week.
The three bears are the talk of the town this week in Huntsville, but it's not the storybook version, instead it's a real-life trio that led a local school to lock its doors and keep students indoors.
Conservation officers are urging hunters to follow the rules after a Muskoka man was fined for illegally possessing bear parts.
Pickleball fever is taking over the City of Barrie, with its first state-of-the-art indoor pickleball facility in the former Sears site at Georgian Mall.
Walpole Island First Nation is grappling with unrest as its community heads into a critical election set for Sept. 21.
A controversial documentary that had its screenings cancelled at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will now play at the Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF).
The concept is popular enough Essex mayor Sherry Bondy built an Additional Dwelling Unit in her Harrow backyard.
Mounties have launched a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead Thursday in Nanaimo, B.C.
Canada will send a military patrol plane and approximately 50 personnel to Japan this month to support international sanctions on North Korea following that country's recent ballistic missile tests, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced Friday.
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Lethbridge police say a 28-year-old man is facing charges of attempted murder following a frightening attack on a woman inside her home this week.
A police operation in near Vauxhall, Alta. has ended.
A man is in police custody with charges pending in relation to a break-in and violent assault of a woman earlier this week.
A 36-year-old woman is facing assault charges after some unruly behaviour towards staff at Sault Ste. Marie building.
A 30-year-old suspect is being held in custody on criminal charges in Sault Ste. Marie after an argument escalated Thursday afternoon.
One person remains in custody and officials are searching for an aggressive dog that was subdued with a stun gun, Sault police said Thursday evening.
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
