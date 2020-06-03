MEXICO CITY -- The coronavirus toll in Mexico has soared to a new daily high, with the health department reporting 1,092 test-confirmed deaths.

That is more than double the previous one-day record and in line with numbers in the United States and Brazil.

Wednesday's report was an embarrassment for officials, who have consistently predicted that cases in Mexico were about to start levelling off.

Officials rushed to say many of the new confirmed deaths had occurred days or even weeks ago and were being announced now because of delays in processing tests or other reasons. But such delays have presumably been a constant reflected in every previous daily tally.

Assistant Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell did not cite any specific clearing of testing backlogs.