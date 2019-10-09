Mexico officials arrest villagers who chained, dragged mayor
Surveillance camera footage shows Mayor Jorge Luis Escandón Hernández tied to a pick-up truck and dragged through the streets of a village in southern Mexico. (Twitter/TintaFrescaChiapas)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019 11:50AM EDT
MEXICO CITY - Prosecutors in southern Mexico say they have arrested 11 men after the mayor of the township of Las Margaritas was chained to the back of a truck and dragged down a street.
Prosecutors in southern Chiapas state said Mayor Jorge Luis Escandon Hernandez was apparently not hurt badly in the Tuesday attack.
They said the demonstrators also caused damage at the town hall. Local media reported they were angry because the town government had not fulfilled a promise to build a road in their hamlet.
Video of the incident showed men armed with cudgels hustling the mayor out of city hall.
The National Guard was patrolling the township after the incident.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- 2 dead, 1 arrested after shooting near synagogue in Germany
- Former NBC staffer accuses Matt Lauer of rape in Ronan Farrow's new book
- Hillary Clinton to Trump: 'Don't tempt me' into entering the 2020 presidential race
- Family on vacation pulls 20 kilograms of cocaine from ocean
- Turkey begins an offensive against Kurdish fighters in Syria