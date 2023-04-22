Mexico migrant camp tents torched across border from Texas

Makeshift tents and debris are seen at a migrant camp in Matamoros, Mexico, Friday, April 21, 2023. About two dozen makeshift tents in the area were set ablaze and destroyed, across the border from Texas this week, witnesses said. (AP Photo/Valerie Gonzalez) Makeshift tents and debris are seen at a migrant camp in Matamoros, Mexico, Friday, April 21, 2023. About two dozen makeshift tents in the area were set ablaze and destroyed, across the border from Texas this week, witnesses said. (AP Photo/Valerie Gonzalez)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social