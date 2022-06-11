Mexico issues 7,000 temporary documents to migrants in south

Migrants board a bus with locals after receiving documents that allow them to legally travel through Mexico, in Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, Friday, June 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte) Migrants board a bus with locals after receiving documents that allow them to legally travel through Mexico, in Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, Friday, June 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social