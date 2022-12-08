Mexico City warrant for opposition legislator draws anger

In this file photo, Mexico City's Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum speaks to the press regarding the spread of the new coronavirus, as Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stand behind, early Thursday, March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) In this file photo, Mexico City's Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum speaks to the press regarding the spread of the new coronavirus, as Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stand behind, early Thursday, March 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | These are the 5 main takeaways from 'Harry and Meghan'

The much-anticipated docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' has finally dropped on Netflix, to the delight of fans of the couple, and the consternation to those who have had just about enough of the royal pair. Royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines the five main takeaways from the first three episodes of the six-part series.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social