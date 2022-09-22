Mexico City police injured by explosion at protest

A police officer calls for paramedics after several of their own were injured by an explosive device during clashes outside of Mexico's Attorney General's Office in Mexico City, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The demonstrators were marching ahead of the anniversary of the 2014 disappearance of 43 students of a teachers' college in Iguala, Guerrero. Multiple police were injured by the explosion and loaded onto ambulances. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) A police officer calls for paramedics after several of their own were injured by an explosive device during clashes outside of Mexico's Attorney General's Office in Mexico City, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The demonstrators were marching ahead of the anniversary of the 2014 disappearance of 43 students of a teachers' college in Iguala, Guerrero. Multiple police were injured by the explosion and loaded onto ambulances. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

