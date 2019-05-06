Mexico-bound plane disappears after leaving Las Vegas; 14 feared dead
The Associated Press
Published Monday, May 6, 2019 3:43PM EDT
MEXICO CITY -- A private executive jet flying from Las Vegas has crashed in northern Mexico, authorities said Monday.
Francisco Martinez Avalos, deputy secretary for Coahuila state civil defence, told Milenio television that the plane was found in a remote area northwest of Monclova. He said he did not have information about the number of victims, though local media reported the plane was carrying three crew members and 10 passengers.
A spokeswoman with the state government also declined to provide information about victims.
The jet left Las Vegas Sunday afternoon and had been expected Sunday evening in the northern Mexican city of Monterrey, but it never arrived, prompting a search.
Local media reported that the passengers were returning from a weekend trip that included seeing the Saul "Canelo" Alvarez fight in the Las Vegas area.
Flight controllers lost contact with the plane over the northern state of Coahuila.
