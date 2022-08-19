Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in missing students case

A woman carries a banner that reads in Spanish "We are missing 43," referring to the 43 missing students from a rural teachers college during a march in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015. The Truth Commission created to find out what happened to the missing students presented on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, a report that hints at the possible responsibility of the Mexican army in the disappearance. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File) A woman carries a banner that reads in Spanish "We are missing 43," referring to the 43 missing students from a rural teachers college during a march in Mexico City, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2015. The Truth Commission created to find out what happened to the missing students presented on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, a report that hints at the possible responsibility of the Mexican army in the disappearance. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social