Mexicans near Popocatepetl stay vigilant as volcano's activity increases
At the edge of this town near the Popocatepetl volcano, away from the din of traffic, there was an occasional low rumble Monday, like an idling engine.
A cloud of superfine ash descended, slightly reducing visibility and coming to rest on vehicles' windshields. For more than a week, the 17,797-foot (5,425-meter) mountain just 45 miles (about 70 kilometers) southeast of Mexico City and known affectionately as "El Popo," has been increasingly explosive, spewing great plumes of gas, ash and incandescent rock into the air.
The activity led the Mexican government to raise the warning level and to close schools in dozens of municipalities across three states. On Monday, local, state and federal officials held drills for the possibility of evacuations.
"You hear it more at night," said Violeta Fuentes, 39, who lives with her husband and two children, ages 9 and 12, on the outskirts of Santiago Xalitzintla. That's also when they can see the glow from the crater. "Last night, several times it would go out one moment and then light up again."
Fuentes said she was a bit unnerved by it "because you can see (the volcano) doesn't want to be okay anymore." The family worried about the impact the falling ash would have on their crops. Her father-in-law's corn across the street was already coated in it.
The alerts and preparations, however, are old hat for residents here.
Job Amalco, a driver, said it was normal. "It doesn't scare us. We're spectators of what nature gives us," he said proudly.
But anxiety was beginning to build among some.
"It's worrisome, above all because of the children, because you don't know if there will be an enormous explosion or a small one," said Claudia de la Cruz, 27, who has two children ages 3 and 5.
Her husband hikes up the volcano's flanks each day to collect firewood to make charcoal. "He says that there it sounds like the peaks are crashing down and it shakes, but he's brave for us," she said.
De la Cruz remembers as a girl the first time she saw the mountain glow and how back then residents had very little information. She trusts that now with a cellphone they will know in real time what is happening.
Still, the real warning residents listen for -- as it has been her whole life -- will be the urgent tolling of the town's church bells. Monday they rang out as part of the drill.
There were no signs of panic Monday, but people worried about the possibility of having to evacuate, leaving homes and animals unattended. Authorities have warned people to stay out of 7.5-mile (12-kilometer) radius around the peak.
Florencio de Olarte, 69, and Placida de Aquino, 72, recalled having to evacuate their home in the center of town twice before, years ago. On those occasions, "you could see (the volcano) was lit up, throwing out rocks," Olarte said.
One of their children already wants them to come to Mexico City, but the couple doesn't want to leave before authorities tell them they have to, because of their turkeys, pig and donkey. "We have animals and couldn't leave them," Aquino said.
"Right now there's a lot of smoke plume and it oozes and thunders, the curtains shake," Aquino said. But for the moment nothing more.
The volcano's activity temporary halted flights at the capital's two airports over the weekend.
On Monday, an ash plume extended hundreds of miles (hundreds of kilometers) to the east, stretching out over the Bay of Campeche, according to a U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration report.
On Sunday, national Civil Defense Coordinator Laura Velazquez said in a news conference that the stoplight-style warning system for the volcano remained on yellow, but had risen to phase 3. Still, she said, "there is no risk to the population at this time."
In this phase, large domes develop and explode in increasing intensity, launching incandescent rock into the air and pyroclastic flows down its flanks.
Velazquez said only three of the volcano's 565 explosions since September had been big, and the current activity was not the greatest of this century. On Monday, she oversaw the drill in Santiago Xalitzintla.
"We don't know what's going to happen," she said Monday. "We are prepared for any scenario."
The Defense Department said it was ready to activate 6,500 troops if necessary. Shelters were being prepared.
Some 25 million people live within a 60-mile (100-kilometer) radius, most of those in Mexico City's metropolitan area.
Popocatepetl came to life in 1994 after a decades-long dormancy and experienced periods of greater activity from 2000 to 2003 and 2012 to 2016.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why does Canada have a disproportionately high number of Chinese diplomats?
As former governor general David Johnston prepares to release his report on foreign interference Tuesday, new data provided by Global Affairs Canada sheds light on the breadth of China's diplomatic presence.
18-month sentence for Toronto subway attacker sheds light on his troubled past
The 23-year-old who slashed a complete stranger in the neck at St. George Station in Toronto last year has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, in a decision that sheds light on the young man’s troubled history.
After 8 years, Trudeau’s approval rate falls short of Chretien but beats out his father and Harper
Canadians are split in their opinions on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to a new national poll, with two in five Canadians saying they approve of the prime minister, while slightly more than half answered that they disapprove.
Canada's Jamal Murray and Nuggets head to NBA Finals after sweeping LeBron's Lakers
Canada's Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in team history Monday night, sweeping the Western Conference finals with a 113-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
'This could be a turning point': Rain brings hope for firefighting efforts in Alberta
Fewer fires were burning in Alberta Monday, thanks to rain and cooler weather across the province.
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
Workers have yet to return to big city offices in their pre-pandemic numbers, prompting questions about how to revitalize downtown cores as nine-to-fivers spend more of their days at home and companies forge new structures around hybrid work.
As inquiry decision looms, here's how Canada's foreign interference saga has evolved
Special rapporteur David Johnston is expected to release his decision Tuesday on whether the federal Liberals should call a public inquiry on foreign interference.
Mississauga mayor Bonnie Crombie preparing for Ontario Liberal Party leadership run
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is planning to run for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.
Recycling programs could be restructured to pay for themselves, U.S. study finds
Recycling can do more for the environment than previously known, according to a new U.S. study which compared carbon mitigation strategies, such as a transition to electric vehicles and the use of clean energy, to more traditional environmental-protection approaches.
Canada
-
18-month sentence for Toronto subway attacker sheds light on his troubled past
The 23-year-old who slashed a complete stranger in the neck at St. George Station in Toronto last year has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, in a decision that sheds light on the young man’s troubled history.
-
'This could be a turning point': Rain brings hope for firefighting efforts in Alberta
Fewer fires were burning in Alberta Monday, thanks to rain and cooler weather across the province.
-
B.C. company denies misleading First Nation about rail terminal expansion plans
The owner of a rail terminal in British Columbia's Interior says a lawsuit launched by the Bonaparte First Nation is a “collateral attack” on the company's “numerous” grants, permits, and licenses to operate the expanding facility.
-
'On the inside': Why some Indigenous officers stick with the RCMP despite struggles
The RCMP, which marks its 150th anniversary on Tuesday, is struggling with the recruitment, but also the retention, of Indigenous members.
-
After 8 years, Trudeau’s approval rate falls short of Chretien but beats out his father and Harper
Canadians are split in their opinions on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to a new national poll, with two in five Canadians saying they approve of the prime minister, while slightly more than half answered that they disapprove.
-
Cyclist recovers after T-boning a bear as spring brings spike in ursine encounters
Authorities are warning that with spring in full swing, bears across B.C. are emerging from their dens and encounters with humans are on the rise.
World
-
DeSantis signs bills targeting drag shows, transgender kids and the use of bathrooms and pronouns
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed bills Wednesday that ban gender-affirming care for minors, target drag shows, restrict discussion of personal pronouns in schools and force people to use certain bathrooms.
-
Florida man loses arm after gator attack behind bar
A man in Florida lost his arm after being attacked by an alligator behind a bar, according to wildlife authorities.
-
Steer on the run for weeks lassoed, captured on Detroit-area freeway
A team of wranglers -- including one on horseback -- chased down and captured a wayward steer named Lester across several lanes of a Detroit-area freeway.
-
China's Sinopec signs agreement to enter retail fuel market in crisis-hit Sri Lanka
Chinese petroleum giant Sinopec signed an agreement with Sri Lanka on Monday to enter the South Asian island country's retail fuel market as it struggles to resolve a worsening energy crisis amid an unprecedented economic upheaval.
-
Mexicans near Popocatepetl stay vigilant as volcano's activity increases
Volcanic activity from the Popocatepetl volcano led the Mexican government to raise the warning level and to close schools in dozens of municipalities across three states. On Monday, local, state and federal officials held drills for the possibility of evacuations.
-
U.S. bomb designed to hit targets like Iran underground nuclear sites briefly reappears amid tensions
As tensions with Iran have escalated over its nuclear program, the U.S. military this month posted pictures of a powerful bomb designed to penetrate deep into the earth and destroy underground facilities that could be used to enrich uranium.
Politics
-
Why does Canada have a disproportionately high number of Chinese diplomats?
As former governor general David Johnston prepares to release his report on foreign interference Tuesday, new data provided by Global Affairs Canada sheds light on the breadth of China's diplomatic presence.
-
As inquiry decision looms, here's how Canada's foreign interference saga has evolved
Special rapporteur David Johnston is expected to release his decision Tuesday on whether the federal Liberals should call a public inquiry on foreign interference.
-
After 8 years, Trudeau’s approval rate falls short of Chretien but beats out his father and Harper
Canadians are split in their opinions on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to a new national poll, with two in five Canadians saying they approve of the prime minister, while slightly more than half answered that they disapprove.
Health
-
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
-
Summertime sadness: How to combat seasonal depression in the spring, summer months
As the weather begins to get warmer, some people experiencing a shift in mood triggering anxiety or depression could be experiencing seasonal affective disorder, explains one mental health expert.
-
Want a better night's sleep? Stop looking at the clock, study suggests
If you often find yourself lying awake at night, trying to figure out how many hours you’ll get if you can just fall asleep at that exact second, a new study says constantly checking the time is making your insomnia worse.
Sci-Tech
-
Saudi astronauts, including nation's 1st woman, catch private flight to space station
Saudi Arabia's first astronauts in decades rocketed toward the International Space Station on a chartered multimillion-dollar flight Sunday.
-
Instagram back up after global outage affecting thousands of users
Meta Platform Inc's Instagram was back up for most users, the company said on Sunday, after a technical issue that disrupted services to thousands of people had been resolved.
-
Space station welcomes 2 Saudi visitors, including kingdom's 1st female astronaut
The International Space Station rolled out the welcome mat Monday for two Saudi visitors, including the kingdom's first female astronaut.
Entertainment
-
'SmartLess' podcast goes on tour with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, ends up on TV
When Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes get together, they can instantly tell if something's wrong: If insults don't immediately fly, there's a problem. Fans of the trio's banter will get much more this week after a documentary film team captured them on tour taking their popular podcast 'SmartLess' to stages in Boston, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and more.
-
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he was attacked outside Florida hotel in March
Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he was blindsided during an attack on him outside a South Florida hotel following a concert earlier this year.
-
Actor Jeremy Renner wants tax credits for film projects in northern Nevada but he may have to wait
Actor Jeremy Renner's hopes to expand a measure for the film industry to northern Nevada were effectively dashed Monday when the bill's sponsor said it's too late to entertain in the current legislative session.
Business
-
Mixed uses and office conversions: A possible future for urban cores?
Workers have yet to return to big city offices in their pre-pandemic numbers, prompting questions about how to revitalize downtown cores as nine-to-fivers spend more of their days at home and companies forge new structures around hybrid work.
-
Ford to buy lithium for electric car batteries from Quebec's Nemaska Lithium
A Quebec company building a lithium mine and production plan has signed an 11 year deal to sell products to Ford for use in electric car batteries.
-
Actor Jeremy Renner wants tax credits for film projects in northern Nevada but he may have to wait
Actor Jeremy Renner's hopes to expand a measure for the film industry to northern Nevada were effectively dashed Monday when the bill's sponsor said it's too late to entertain in the current legislative session.
Lifestyle
-
Northern Canadian businesses using local ingredients with a focus on food sustainability
From rosehip ketchup to wild boar lardo, food businesses across Northern Canada are finding unique ways to use local ingredients.
-
'It makes us feel like we belong': Father of son with autism throws inclusive birthday bash
One year ago, Max Chen had just one classmate show up to his birthday party. David, his father, expressed his disappointment on social media. He never imagined the response it would generate.
-
Bride holds impromptu wedding outside hospital so dying dad can give her away
Many daughters dream of the day their dad will walk them down the aisle — but for Brittany Leroux, it started to seem like it wouldn’t be possible.
Sports
-
Canada's Jamal Murray and Nuggets head to NBA Finals after sweeping LeBron's Lakers
Canada's Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in team history Monday night, sweeping the Western Conference finals with a 113-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
-
Toby Fournier eyes 2024 Olympics, making Canadian senior team at camp
It's been quite the ride for Toby Fournier of late, but one she continues to have tunnel vision through. The 17-year-old Toronto native committed to Duke University on Wednesday. After celebrating with family over dinner that night, ESPN's 13th-ranked 2024 basketball prospect is now in Edmonton for senior women's national team camp, with eyes on competing for Canada at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
-
Carmelo Anthony retires from NBA, after 19-year career, NCAA title, 3 Olympic gold medals
Carmelo Anthony, the star forward who led Syracuse to an NCAA championship in his lone college season and went on to spend 19 years in the NBA, announced his retirement on Monday.
Autos
-
Ford 'disappointed' in feds' handling of rocky Stellantis deal for EV battery plant
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is responding to federal government calls for the province to help fund commitments Canada made to automaker Stellantis by saying he is "disappointed" with how Ottawa has handled the issue.
-
Gas prices could rise for long weekend and into summer amid fires, economic worries
Experts say shifting factors including wildfires in Alberta, a slowing economy and potential pressures on supply will all have an effect on gas prices as the long weekend heralds the start of the summer.
-
Uber to allow Canadian teens to set up ride-share accounts this summer
Canadian teens will soon be able to hitch a ride with Uber as the ride-hailing app works to expand its market.