Mexican president says spy camera found in National Palace
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 12:34PM EDT
MEXICO CITY -- Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says a tiny camera was being used to spy on his meetings in a room of the National Palace.
Lopez Obrador showed the tiny camera to reporters Tuesday at his morning news conference, holding the diminutive device in the palm of his hand.
The president said "there's nothing secret, nothing is hidden, for that reason we don't consider this a big deal."
Lopez Obrador said it got his attention because it was so small. He said the room was used for meetings with people bringing proposals to the government. He did not speculate on who could have put it there or for how long it had been operating.
He says technicians told him the camera's memory had to be downloaded periodically.
