Mexican navy seizes more than 9 million pounds of cocaine in high-speed boat chases
Mexican authorities say they have seized some 9,700,176 pounds of cocaine during two operations on Aug. 22 and 23 in the Pacific Ocean.
Footage provided by the Mexican Navy shows a navy officer repelling down from a chopper to reach a boat transporting drugs.
Both operations resulted in high-speed boat chases at sea.
Mexican authorities say they also found more than 5,000 kilograms of fuel.
Eleven people were detained and handed over to the prosecutor's office.
With files from Reuters
