Mexican navy seizes more than 9,000 pounds of cocaine in high-speed boat chases

Mexican authorities say they have seized some 9,700 pounds of cocaine during two operations on Aug. 22 and 23 in the Pacific Ocean.

Video provided by the Mexican Navy shows a navy officer repelling down from a chopper to reach a boat transporting drugs.

Both operations resulted in high-speed boat chases at sea.

Mexican authorities say they also found more than 5,000 litres of fuel.

Eleven people were detained and handed over to the prosecutor's office.

With files from Reuters