Mexican migrant recounts shooting involving Arizona rancher

Edmonton soldier found guilty of attempting to kill children in house fire

An Edmonton soldier accused of trying to kill her three children has been found guilty on all counts against her. The woman, who cannot be identified due to a publication ban to protect the children, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and two counts of arson after a 2015 house fire at CFB Edmonton.

