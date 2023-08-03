Mexican marines find 110 pounds of dynamite in drug cartel lab

Members of Mexico's Federal Investigation Agency, or AFI, secure containers with chemicals used to produce synthetic drugs found at at a clandestine drug laboratory allegedly run by Mexico 's powerful La Familia drug cartel, near the town of Charo, Michoacan state, Mexico, Sunday, July 26, 2009. (Carlos Jasso/AP Photo) Members of Mexico's Federal Investigation Agency, or AFI, secure containers with chemicals used to produce synthetic drugs found at at a clandestine drug laboratory allegedly run by Mexico 's powerful La Familia drug cartel, near the town of Charo, Michoacan state, Mexico, Sunday, July 26, 2009. (Carlos Jasso/AP Photo)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social