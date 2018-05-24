Mexican mafia ran jail crime like an 'illegal government,' L.A. authorities say
A poster showing photos of suspects, some of whom remain at large, is seen at a news conference to announce indictments against the Mexican Mafia in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Brian Melley)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 2:45AM EDT
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles jails are run by the county sheriff, but the Mexican Mafia wielded the power in the underworld behind bars.
Authorities say they diminished the influence of the organization made up of leaders from various Latino gangs.
Federal officials announced charges Wednesday against 83 members of the gang and their associates. They face federal racketeering conspiracy charges that allege drug dealing, extortion, violent assaults and even murders.
In an effort to disrupt the gang's stronghold, authorities say the suspects will be held in federal facilities, and those already in custody in state prisons will be moved.
The gang collected “taxes” on smuggled drugs, ordered hits on people who didn't follow their rules and even called shots on street crimes.
