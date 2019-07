The Associated Press





MEXICO CITY - Officials in Mexico's second largest city say a storm that dumped more than a meter of hail on parts of the Guadalajara area damaged hundreds of homes.

Images shared by Jalisco state's civil defence agency show cars buried up to their windows in hail on Sunday. The government brought in heavy machinery to clear streets and dig out businesses. Streets looked like rivers of ice.

The hail clogged drainage systems, leading to intense flooding in places.

Jalisco Gov. Enrique Alfaro says via Twitter that he's never seen anything like it.

Following the early morning storm, the temperature reached a high of 81 degrees Sunday in Guadalajara.