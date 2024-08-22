World

    • Methamphetamine disguised as shipment of watermelons seized at U.S.-Mexico border

    A fake watermelon, used to disguised a shipment of methamphetamines, is shown after a bust by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Otay Mesa, Calif. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP) A fake watermelon, used to disguised a shipment of methamphetamines, is shown after a bust by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, in Otay Mesa, Calif. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP)
    SAN DIEGO -

    A truckload of methamphetamine disguised as a shipment of watermelons was seized at a U.S.-Mexico border crossing in San Diego, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

    The methamphetamine, valued at more than US$5 million, was found Aug. 16 when the cargo aboard a tractor-trailer from Mexico was unloaded for a detailed inspection, the agency said in a statement.

    Among real watermelons, officers found 1,220 packages wrapped in paper colored to look like watermelon skins.

    The total weight of the packages amounted to 4,587 pounds (2,080 kilograms) and testing determined the contents were methamphetamine, the agency said.

    The truck driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

