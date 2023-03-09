Mental evaluation ordered for man accused in flight attack
A man charged with attacking a flight attendant and attempting to open an airliner's emergency door on a cross-country flight over the weekend remained in custody Thursday after a federal court ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation.
Francisco Severo Torres, 33, of Leominster, Massachusetts was arrested Sunday when United Flight 2609 from Los Angeles landed in Boston, and made his first court appearance for a bail hearing. A magistrate judge postponed the detention hearing until after the mental health evaluation is completed.
Torres is charged with a felony related to interfering with flight crew members using a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison. Prosecutors say he tried to stab the crewmember with a modified metal spoon.
Prosecutor Elianna Nuzum requested the evaluation, saying Torres' police record and his actions on the plane indicate he is mentally ill and unable to understand the court proceedings.
Torres objected to the evaluation through his federal public defender, Joshua Hanye.
Handcuffed and wearing a beige prison overall, Torres asked if he could address the court, saying "the God, the Son and the Holy Spirit say that I should," but relented when the magistrate judge advised against it.
As Torres left the courtroom Thursday, he said "My name is still Balthazar," a name he used during a rant on the plane. His attorney declined comment after the hearing.
The plane was about 45 minutes from Boston when the crew received an alarm that a side door on the aircraft was disarmed, according to court documents. One flight attendant noticed the door's locking handle had been moved. Another saw Torres near the door and believed he had moved the handle.
Cabin pressure during flight prevents airplane doors from opening.
The crew told the captain that Torres was a threat and the plane should be landed as soon as possible, authorities said.
Lisa Olsen, who was sitting a few rows in front of Torres with her husband and daughter, recalled how he grew defensive when confronted by a flight attendant about the door. He started asking if the crew had cameras and how they knew it was him.
After the flight attendant left him, Torres started loudly rambling that his father was Dracula, which prompted a male and female passengers to try and calm him down. He also said he wanted to be shot so he could be reincarnated, Olsen said.
In video taken by Olsen, an agitated Torres can be heard threatening to kill people and promising a bloodbath.
"I will kill every man on this plane," he says.
He also asks where the pilots were diverting the plane.
"Because wherever it is, there's going to be a bloodbath everywhere," he says in the video.
Torres then jumped over another seated passenger and stood in the aisle saying, "I'm taking over the plane." A passenger behind him stood up and said, "Don't even think about it." Torres then started running down the aisle toward the front of the plane.
He then confronted a male flight attendant and started punching him. The flight attendant felt the metal spoon in Torres' hand hit him on his shirt collar and tie three times, according to court documents.
Simik Ghookasian, one of the passengers who helped restrain the suspect, said that "everything just exploded in a few seconds."
More than a dozen male passengers rushed down the aisle after Torres. He was subdued by several passengers and restrained until the plane landed.
"All of a sudden you hear a huge thud because they grabbed him and restrained him on the ground. There were four to six guys on top of him, restraining him," Olsen said, adding her 17-year-old daughter was crying because she thought "that we were going to crash."
For the next 30 minutes, passengers took turns holding him down. At one point, Torres broke free from zip ties that were on his hands and ankles but they kept him down, Olsen said. It reminded her of the passengers who fought back against hijackers on 9/11, saying that it "still gives me chills."
Torres told investigators that he went into the airplane's bathroom and broke a spoon in half to make a weapon, prosecutors said in court documents. They said Torres told authorities he wanted to open the door so that he could jump out, and that he knew opening the door would kill many people.
United Airlines said no one was injured.
Torres spent time in mental health facilities, according to lawsuits he filed. A local police chief says officers have dealt with him several times since 2014, mostly over family issues and mental health episodes.
Last year, officers responded to a reported disturbance at Torres' home and found him outside in his underwear. He told them he was protesting climate change. Leominster Police Chief Aaron Kennedy told The Associated Press that Torres was charged in 2017 involving a domestic incident with his mother but that the charges were later dropped.
On Feb. 25, Torres visited a local barbershop and told patrons that he wanted to "die tonight at midnight" and wanted to get shot by 12 people with an AR-15 two times at point blank," according to a police report.
Kennedy said it wasn't until he saw the video from the flight last weekend that they realized it was the same person, and that his outburst at the barber shop included "the same rhetoric you heard on the airplane."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's where the Canadian economy stands 3 years into the COVID-19 pandemic
As Canada approaches the three-year mark since the start of the pandemic, Statistics Canada has reviewed how COVID-19 has changed the Canadian economy and society, showing a mixed bag of trends.
How to avoid falling for a CRA phone scam this tax season
It's tax season again, which means it's also open season for fraudsters posing as the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to scam Canadians out of their money and personal information. Here are some steps recommended by the CRA you can take to protect yourself this tax season.
N.S. woman wins Maritimes' biggest lotto prize on ticket gifted by grandson
The long-anticipated winner of the Maritimes’ largest lottery prize has officially been announced.
Watch the exchange | Conservative MP called out for 'shameful' comment to Joly during foreign interference hearing
Liberal and NDP MPs are calling out Conservative MP Michael Cooper over what they described as a 'shameful' and 'completely unacceptable' comment he made to Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly during a hearing on foreign interference.
Loblaw president defends price of chicken; images shared are of 'specialty product'
Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston defended the price of chicken breast at the company's stores in response to online images showing packages of a premium brand selling for upward of $27 per kilogram.
Family of Manitoba woman who died after aborted medical flight sues province
The family of a woman who died during the COVID-19 pandemic is suing the Manitoba government and health agencies, alleging that cuts to health care and improper medical decisions contributed to the death of Krystal Mousseau.
Former Liberal MP Marc Garneau calls anglophone minority rights in Quebec 'a hill to die on'
Former Liberal cabinet minister Marc Garneau, who announced his resignation as a member of Parliament this week, says he views anglophone minority rights in Quebec as 'a hill to die on.'
Details of U.S. President Joe Biden's official visit to Canada announced
U.S. President Joe Biden will be making an official visit to Canada between March 23 and 24 to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and his trip to the nation's capital will include an address to Parliament.
Nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite: Canadians' experiences taking Ozempic to lose weight
A medication created to treat people with diabetes is being put to an off-label use: weight loss. CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their experiences using Ozempic, and here's what they said.
Canada
-
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese citizens living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
-
'Choosing between homelessness and abuse': B.C. housing crisis trapping women in abusive homes
A Vancouver Island woman says she can’t escape an abusive home because there’s nowhere else to go amid B.C.'s tight housing market.
-
As Fed looks to hike interest rates higher, Rogers says BoC can carve its own path
Canada faces its own set of economic challenges and its central bank is setting interest rates accordingly, the Bank of Canada's senior deputy governor said Thursday after the central bank held its key interest rate steady for the first time in a year, diverging from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
-
Manhunt underway for 'dangerous' Toronto man identified in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction case
Detectives working the Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction investigation say a Toronto man wanted in connection with the case should be considered dangerous.
-
How to avoid falling for a CRA phone scam this tax season
It's tax season again, which means it's also open season for fraudsters posing as the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to scam Canadians out of their money and personal information. Here are some steps recommended by the CRA you can take to protect yourself this tax season.
-
The best cities for students in Canada in 2023, according to one report
A new report details the best student cities in Canada, with Kingston, Ont. taking top spot followed by Montreal and Vancouver. Quality of student life, academic excellence and cost of studying were among the factors involved in the study.
World
-
Ex-GOP Ohio speaker, lobbyist guilty in $60M bribery scheme
Former state House Speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio Republican Party Chair Matt Borges were convicted Thursday in a $60 million bribery scheme that federal prosecutors have called the largest corruption case in state history.
-
Ex-Biden aide agrees to House interview on classified docs
A former executive assistant to Joe Biden has agreed to sit for an interview with the House Oversight Committee as Republicans expand their probe into the president's handling of classified documents.
-
German police nab man suspected of planning Frankfurt attack
An 18-year-old man suspected of having planned an extremist attack in Frankfurt has been arrested near Germany's border with Austria as he attempted to leave the country for Iraq and join the Islamic State group, German investigators said Thursday.
-
Missouri voters could restore abortion rights in 2024
Missouri voters could decide on whether to restore abortion rights in the state if constitutional amendments made public Thursday make it to the 2024 ballot.
-
Italy toughens penalties for smugglers after migrant tragedy
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni unveiled her right-wing government's plans to crack down on people smugglers following a Cabinet meeting she led Thursday in the southern town near the beach where a wooden boat packed with migrants broke apart 11 days earlier, killing scores and leaving many missing.
-
North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, Seoul says
North Korea on Thursday fired a short-range ballistic missile toward waters off its western coast, South Korea's military said. The launch came as the United States and South Korea prepare to hold their biggest combined military training exercises in years next week.
Politics
-
Watch the exchange
Watch the exchange | Conservative MP called out for 'shameful' comment to Joly during foreign interference hearing
Liberal and NDP MPs are calling out Conservative MP Michael Cooper over what they described as a 'shameful' and 'completely unacceptable' comment he made to Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly during a hearing on foreign interference.
-
Details of U.S. President Joe Biden's official visit to Canada announced
U.S. President Joe Biden will be making an official visit to Canada between March 23 and 24 to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and his trip to the nation's capital will include an address to Parliament.
-
Law delaying expansion of assisted dying regime to March 2024 passes
A Liberal bill to delay the planned expansion of Canada's medically assisted dying regime has passed third reading in the Senate.
Health
-
Nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite: Canadians' experiences taking Ozempic to lose weight
A medication created to treat people with diabetes is being put to an off-label use: weight loss. CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their experiences using Ozempic, and here's what they said.
-
The world is consuming way too much salt and outcome could be dire if we don't cut back: WHO report
The world is not on track to achieve the goal of a 30 per cent reduction in sodium intake by 2025, according to new report from the World Health Organization. If we don’t take drastic steps to reduce our salt intake quickly, it could lead to millions of unnecessary deaths, the report warns.
-
Report says long COVID could impact economy and be 'mass disabling event' in Canada
A report released Thursday by Canada's chief science adviser says she considers COVID-19 the 'head' of the pandemic but long COVID its 'tail' as the illness inflicts significant harm on individuals, their families and potentially the country's economy.
Sci-Tech
-
Relativity postpones Florida launch of 3D-printed Terran rocket
California-based startup Relativity Space called off the planned debut launch of its 3D-printed rocket in Florida on Wednesday over fuel temperature concerns, delaying a key test of the company's novel strategy for cutting manufacturing costs.
-
Scientists have revived a 'zombie' virus that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost
Warmer temperatures in the Arctic are thawing the region's permafrost — a frozen layer of soil beneath the ground — and potentially stirring viruses that, after lying dormant for tens of thousands of years, could endanger animal and human health.
-
Territories join Ottawa, most provinces in banning TikTok on government devices
Nunavut and the Northwest Territories are the latest jurisdictions in Canada to announce they are banning TikTok on government-issued devices pending a federal threat assessment.
Entertainment
-
Two Canadian authors compete for Britain's Baillie Gifford non-fiction 'winner of winners' prize
Two Canadian books are competing to be named the best-ever winner of Britain's leading non-fiction book prize. The Baillie Gifford Prize is marking its 25th year with a Winner of Winners prize, in which six of the 24 past winners of the award are up against each other.
-
Bruce Lee, Anna May Wong heirs talk legacy, roles for Asians
Almost every working Asian actor in Hollywood can trace their path back to Bruce Lee and Anna May Wong. The Chinese American screen legends are typically talked about the way one talks about revered ancestors.
-
B.C. teen who wowed American Idol judges dreams of singing at 'the Grammys or Super Bowl'
The B.C. teenager whose performance floored the judges on American Idol last month has big dreams of using his music to inspire people around the world.
Business
-
What happens next after the Bank of Canada held interest rates?
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday it would hold its key overnight rate at 4.5 per cent after eight consecutive interest rate increases – and experts said the pause could last throughout 2023 as the bank watches the economy responds to its policy moves so far.
-
How to avoid falling for a CRA phone scam this tax season
It's tax season again, which means it's also open season for fraudsters posing as the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to scam Canadians out of their money and personal information. Here are some steps recommended by the CRA you can take to protect yourself this tax season.
-
As Fed looks to hike interest rates higher, Rogers says BoC can carve its own path
Canada faces its own set of economic challenges and its central bank is setting interest rates accordingly, the Bank of Canada's senior deputy governor said Thursday after the central bank held its key interest rate steady for the first time in a year, diverging from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Lifestyle
-
The best cities for students in Canada in 2023, according to one report
A new report details the best student cities in Canada, with Kingston, Ont. taking top spot followed by Montreal and Vancouver. Quality of student life, academic excellence and cost of studying were among the factors involved in the study.
-
With airfares rising, here's how to find a travel deal this year
As demand surges and airfares soar to new heights, many Canadians are in search of travel deals this year. And low prices are out there -- particularly for domestic flights.
-
Which is more expensive and which is healthier for you, fresh or frozen food?
As grocery prices soar amid inflation, experts have weighed in on the cost effectiveness of buying fresh or frozen foods, adding that buying frozen doesn’t necessarily mean food will lose any nutritional value.
Sports
-
Secrecy, obstruction: Captain Christine Sinclair slams Canada Soccer at parliamentary hearing
Captain Christine Sinclair delivered a scathing indictment of Canada Soccer before a parliamentary committee Thursday, citing a culture of secrecy and obstruction.
-
Poulin leads experienced Team Canada in quest for third straight women's hockey title
Captain Marie-Philip Poulin will lead an experienced squad when Canada seeks its third straight women's world hockey title next month. Hockey Canada released its 23-player roster for the tournament, which runs April 5-16 in Brampton, Ont.
-
Lawyers: Former NBA star Shawn Kemp fired in self-defence
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp acted in self-defence when he exchanged gunfire in a Washington parking lot while trying to retrieve a stolen cell phone and other items, his attorneys said Thursday.
Autos
-
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.
-
U.S. investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off
U.S. safety regulators are turning up the heat on Tesla, announcing investigations into steering wheels coming off some SUVs and a fatal crash involving a Tesla suspected of using an automated driving system when it ran into a parked firetruck in California.
-
Drivers strike over plan to remove aging Philippine jeepneys
Philippine transport groups launched a nationwide strike Monday to protest a government program drivers fear would phase out traditional jeepneys, which have become a cultural icon, and other aging public transport vehicles.