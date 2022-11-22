Men indicted for shooting at Mississippi delivery driver
A father and son have been indicted by a grand jury after allegedly chasing and shooting at a FedEx driver in January after he dropped off a package in a Mississippi city.
Brandon and Gregory Case, who are both white, were re-arrested Friday and indicted for attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy and shooting into the vehicle of D'Monterrio Gibson, who is Black. The charges were upgraded from conspiracy and aggravated assault.
Gibson, 24, was not injured. But the chase and gunfire have sparked social media complaints of racism in Brookhaven, about 55 miles (90 kilometers) south of the state capital, Jackson.
Gibson and his attorney, Carlos Moore, said they pushed prosecutors to secure an indictment for nearly 10 months.
"It was an extremely long process to get this far into the case," Gibson told WLBT-TV. "I feel like most of the time, I was treated like a suspect rather than a victim."
Moore compared the incident to the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was running empty-handed through a Georgia subdivision in 2020 when three white strangers chased him down and blasted him with a shotgun.
Moore has called for a federal hate crime probe into the case. A Justice Department spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press in February that the department received a request to look into the case and was reviewing the request to determine any next steps. The department did not provide an update Tuesday.
Gibson said he was wearing a FedEx uniform and was driving an unmarked van that FedEx had rented when he dropped off a package at a house in Brookhaven on Jan. 24. As he was leaving, he said he noticed a white pickup truck pulling away from another house on the same large lot.
The pickup driver then tried to cut him off as he pulled out of the driveway, he said. Gibson swerved around him and then encountered a second man who had a gun pointed at the van and was motioning for him to stop. Gibson said the man fired as he drove away, damaging the van and packages inside. He said the white pickup chased him to the interstate highway near Brookhaven before ending the pursuit.
Attorneys for Brandon and Gregory Case did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The Cases were initially arrested in February and released after paying bonds on lesser charges. Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing said bond was set at US$500,000 for the upgraded charges, according to the Brookhaven Daily Leader.
Moore doesn't expect the case to go to trial until May of 2023 at the earliest.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No reports of Chinese interference in Canadian election, chief electoral officer says
Elections Canada’s Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault told MPs on Tuesday that he has not received any reports about China interfering in the 2019 federal election.
'Utter and total mayhem': Key moments from Mendicino's testimony at Emergencies Act inquiry
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Tuesday, testifying about his involvement in the federal government's handling of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and invocation of the Emergencies Act. Here's a rundown of some of the notable takeaways from Mendicino's testimony.
Assault-style firearm definition draws applause from gun-control group, ire of Tories
The Liberal government prompted applause and anger on Tuesday by proposing an evergreen definition of a prohibited assault-style firearm for inclusion in gun-control legislation being studied by a House of Commons committee.
Child with pneumonia waits nearly 40 hours in Ontario ER
A four-year-old child with Down syndrome spent about 40 hours in an Ontario emergency room after coming down with a serious respiratory illness.
'Irresponsible populist nonsense': Addictions minister calls out Poilievre over drug policy
Mental Health and Addictions Minister Caroyln Bennett says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's comments about safe drug consumptions sites are "irresponsible" and "misguided."
Alberta paramedic in mourning after treating critically injured teen not realizing it was her daughter
An Alberta paramedic who responded to a horrific crash where she treated a severely injured teenager, not realizing it was her own daughter, is mourning the loss of her child.
All you need to know ahead of Canada's first World Cup game in 36 years against Belgium
In less than 24 hours, Canada returns to the biggest stage in professional soccer, the FIFA Men’s World Cup. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what you need to know ahead of the monumental game on Wednesday.
Long COVID could change your brain, researchers say
New research has indicated that COVID-19 may be correlated with lasting changes in the human brain, even months after recovery.
Some recent homebuyers will find rate hikes painful as mortgages go up: BoC
Recent homebuyers with variable-rate mortgages will find the adjustment to higher interest rates more painful, said Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers.
Canada
-
Ottawa learned of Coutts, Alta., 'individuals armed to the teeth' day before Emergencies Act, Mendicino says
Canada's public safety minister told the inquiry into the Freedom Convoy he learned of the lethal threat presented by protesters at a major border crossing in southern Alberta a day before the government invoked the Emergencies Act.
-
Vancouver police requesting $38M budget increase, or about $100K more per day
Two weeks after releasing a widely criticized report scrutinizing social services spending in Vancouver, the city's police department is asking to increase its annual operating budget by upwards of $38 million.
-
Ontario education workers to decide by Dec. 5 to accept government deal
Ontario education support workers will have until early December to decide whether or not to accept a new contract with the provincial government.
-
Alberta paramedic in mourning after treating critically injured teen not realizing it was her daughter
An Alberta paramedic who responded to a horrific crash where she treated a severely injured teenager, not realizing it was her own daughter, is mourning the loss of her child.
-
Lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at Emergencies Act inquiry returns after ejection
One of the lawyers representing the core 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission was asked to leave the hearing room on Tuesday after a tense exchange with the commissioner overseeing the proceedings.
-
One in three Ukrainians with visas have reached Canada as applications approach 700K
Government statistics show fewer than one-third of Ukrainians approved for temporary Canadian visas have arrived in the country, even as hundreds of thousands of others remain in the queue waiting to find out if they qualify to travel to Canada.
World
-
TV meteorologist, pilot die in U.S. news helicopter crash
A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along a Charlotte-area interstate, with police praising the pilot for heroically avoiding the roadway in his final moments.
-
Bolsonaro contests Brazil election, demands votes be anulled
More than three weeks after losing a reelection bid, President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday blamed a software bug and demanded the electoral authority annul votes cast on most of Brazil’s nation’s electronic voting machines, though independent experts say the bug doesn't affect the reliability of results.
-
Men indicted for shooting at Mississippi delivery driver
A father and son have been indicted by a grand jury after allegedly chasing and shooting at a FedEx driver in January after he dropped off a package in a Mississippi city.
-
Ukraine is investigating alleged prisoner shooting video
Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday they were investigating the conduct of Russian troops who appeared in a video that Moscow alleged showed them trying to surrender, then being shot.
-
Veteran shares story of disarming gunman at Colorado LGBTQ2S+ nightclub
When U.S. army veteran Rich Fierro realized a gunman was spraying bullets inside the club where he had gathered with friends and family, instincts from his military training immediately kicked in. First he dove to duck any potential incoming fire, and then he moved to try to disarm the shooter.
-
Bolsonaro contests Brazil election, demands votes be anulled
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is contesting his defeat in the October election and calling on the electoral authority to annul votes cast on most of the nation's electronic voting machines, citing a software bug that independent experts have said didn't affect the reliability of results.
Politics
-
'Utter and total mayhem': Key moments from Mendicino's testimony at Emergencies Act inquiry
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino took the stand at the Public Order Emergency Commission on Tuesday, testifying about his involvement in the federal government's handling of the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and invocation of the Emergencies Act. Here's a rundown of some of the notable takeaways from Mendicino's testimony.
-
No reports of Chinese interference in Canadian election, chief electoral officer says
Elections Canada’s Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault told MPs on Tuesday that he has not received any reports about China interfering in the 2019 federal election.
-
'Really screwed the pooch': Former premier upset with feds over Coutts blockade, texts with LeBlanc show
Documents released Tuesday by the public inquiry looking into the government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act last winter include text messages between three federal cabinet ministers, including Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
Health
-
Child with pneumonia waits nearly 40 hours in Ontario ER
A four-year-old child with Down syndrome spent about 40 hours in an Ontario emergency room after coming down with a serious respiratory illness.
-
Some adult painkillers can be carefully measured for children's dosage, doctor says
Dr. Marla Shapiro explains some adult medications can be accurately measured to children's dosages to curb fevers while pharmacies wait to receive one million bottles of children's painkillers this week.
-
Are you a health-care worker amid the 'multi-demic' of respiratory illnesses? We want to hear from you
Facing a 'multi-demic' of respiratory syncytial virus, COVID-19 and flu cases, hospitals across Canada are witnessing a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses. If you're a health-care worker dealing with the pressure of more patients, or recently left the profession due to stress, we want to hear from you.
Sci-Tech
-
Christie's withdraws T. rex skeleton from auction days before sale
Christie's has withdrawn a Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton from sale, with just days to go until the historic auction, after a paleontologist said the fossil largely comprises copyrighted replica bones from another specimen.
-
Chalk River, Ont. company heading to the moon in search of water
A relatively unknown company in the Ottawa Valley will be part of a team that is sending Canada's first-ever lunar rover to the moon in 2026.
-
Meteorite that hit U.K. driveway contains extraterrestrial water
A meteorite that crashed onto a U.K. driveway last year has been found to contain extraterrestrial water and amino acids, which are essential building blocks of life.
Entertainment
-
'Incredible criminal energy' shown in theft of hundreds of ancient coins: official
A huge horde of ancient gold coins dating back to around 100 B.C. has been stolen from a museum in southern Germany, police said Tuesday.
-
-
Famed 'Goonies' house for sale in coastal Oregon
Good news for fans of 'The Goonies:' the old Victorian home featured in the film is on sale in Astoria, Oregon, and potential buyers are considering making it more accessible to the public.
Business
-
Labour groups allege workers at Canadian Tire supplier factories paid poverty wages
Canadian Tire Corp. has failed to ensure garment workers in its South Asian supplier factories are paid a living wage, labour groups allege in a complaint filed with a federal corporate watchdog.
-
Loblaw bargaining standoff a sign of heightened labour tension: expert
A labour expert said the tense bargaining between Loblaw and its distribution workers in Calgary is emblematic of the wider labour movement in 2022 amid the effects of the pandemic and rising inflation.
-
FTX lawyer says 'substantial amount' of assets are either stolen or missing
The full extent of FTX's financial disarray is becoming clearer as the failed crypto exchange's new management combs for cash as part of the bankruptcy process.
Lifestyle
-
A collection of privately-owned Canadian masterpieces will soon be up for auction
Historical and famous paintings by Canadian artists are up for auction, including works by Paul Kane, Tom Thomson and Emily Carr.
-
'Something you never expect': Calgary man revealed as $70M lottery winner
Meet Mitchel Dyck, the man who won $70 Million on an October 2022 Lotto Max draw.
-
Nestle's Nespresso to sell paper-based compostable coffee pods
Nestle's Nespresso coffee business is launching paper-based compostable capsules to attract customers put off by the Swiss packaged food giant's metal ones, which despite being recyclable often end up in landfill.
Sports
-
Day 3 at World Cup 2022: France completes Australia comeback; Ochoa heroics; Saudi Arabia stuns Argentina
The World Cup action in Qatar continued with Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Denmark, Tunisia, Mexico, Poland, France and Australia all playing. CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything you need to know from Day 3 of the tournament.
-
Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with immediate effect, the Premier League team said on Tuesday, marking a bitter end to the Portugal captain's second spell at Old Trafford after he said he felt betrayed by the club.
-
Arab world revels in Saudi World Cup win over Argentina
Overjoyed fans erupted in celebration around the Arab world after Saudi Arabia's shocking win over Argentina at the World Cup on Tuesday.
Autos
-
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
-
Champion Verstappen ends F1 season with 15th win
Max Verstappen won a record-extending 15th race of the year at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to conclude one of the most dominant seasons in Formula One history.
-
Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor
Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.