Men fend off 'swarming sharks' until rescue by U.S. Coast Guard

Three missing boaters were located by the U.S. Coast Guard -- and the rescue came just in time.

The trio of fishers were forced to fend off “swarming sharks” after their boat sunk nearly 40 kilometres off the coast of Louisiana.

Video showed one man being hoisted into a helicopter, while the others were pulled onto a USCG vessel.

According to authorities all three men wore lifejackets --- some of which were damaged as a result of the attacking sharks.

Watch the full rescue video by clicking the video at the top of this article.