TORONTO -- In an odd do-it-yourself scheme, a pair of Mississippi men allegedly tried to cash in on a losing lottery ticket by gluing on the winning numbers.

On Monday, the Flowood Police Department responded to a call from the Mississippi Lottery Corporation about a pair of men allegedly trying to present a false ticket according to a press release provided to CTVNews.ca.

Their ticket had been signed and even presented to the commission for payment.

But after speaking with lottery officials, police officers learned the pair had allegedly tried to pass off a “US$100,000 ticket that had been altered by gluing the winning numbers on the ticket that matched the prize.”

The two men were promptly arrested.

Odis Latham, 47, and Russell Sparks, 48, both from Columbus, Miss., were both charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and uttering counterfeit instrument over US$1,000. Latham was also charged with false identification information.

None of the charges have been proven in court.