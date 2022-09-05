Memphis police find unidentified dead body 3 days after a teacher was violently abducted
An unidentified body was found in Memphis Monday at the scene of a large search, just three days after teacher Eliza "Liza" Fletcher was violently abducted, Memphis police tweeted Monday.
The man charged in connection with the abduction of a still-missing Memphis teacher served prison time for an aggravated kidnapping more than 20 years ago, court records show.
Cleotha Abston, 38, pleaded guilty in November 2001 to the charge of especially aggravated kidnapping. He was released in November 2020, according to court records.
The Shelby County District Attorney's Office told WREG Abston was convicted in the kidnapping of a local attorney in 2000.
Abston is currently facing the same charge of especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence in the abduction of Eliza "Liza" Fletcher.
Three additional charges were added for Abston since his arrest Saturday, according to Shelby County Jail Records. Those charges include identity theft, theft of property $1000 or less and fraudulent use/illegal possession of a credit or debit card $1000 or less, records show.
The newly filed charges Abston are not related to Fletcher's abduction, according to an affidavit obtained by CNN affiliate WHBQ. The new charges are connected to a Thursday theft report filed by a woman who reported that someone was using her CashApp card and Wisley Card at gas stations without her knowledge.
CNN has reached out to the Shelby County District Attorney and Memphis Police regarding the additional charges.
Fletcher, 34, a mother of two, was jogging around 4 a.m. Friday when a black GMC Terrain SUV passed by her, according to surveillance footage obtained of the incident. A man was then seen getting out of the vehicle and "ran aggressively" toward Fletcher and forced her into the passenger side of the SUV. Once both individuals were inside the SUV, the vehicle remained in a parking lot for about four minutes before driving away, according to the footage cited in an affidavit obtained by CNN.
The affidavit stated police found "physical evidence that she suffered serious injury."
Abston was arrested Saturday after police found the GMC Terrain in a parking lot near his residence, according to the affidavit. The vehicle had the same distinguishable damage and partial licence plate identification seen in the surveillance footage from Fletcher's abduction.
Abston attempted to flee after U.S. Marshals located him nearby, the affidavit said.
The suspect is being held in the Shelby County Jail on $500,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, according to jail records. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.
DNA recovered from a pair of sandals found near where authorities believe Fletcher was abducted helped investigators identify and arrest Abston, according to the affidavit.
Surveillance footage captured from a local theatre the day before Fletcher's disappearance showed Abston wearing what authorities believe are the same pair of Champion slide sandals found at the crime scene, according to the affidavit.
Additional surveillance footage matched with statements from Abston's employer confirmed the vehicle in question belongs to a woman associated with Abston's home address.
Cellphone records also place Abston at the site during the time of Fletcher's abduction on Friday morning, the affidavit said.
Fletcher's damaged phone was found near the scene where she was abducted, Crime Stoppers Executive Director Buddy Chapman said, according to a news release obtained by CNN affiliate WHBQ.
According to the affidavit, a witness said she saw Abston at his brother's house after the abduction. Both the witness and his brother said Abston was behaving oddly as he cleaned the interior of his SUV and washed his clothes in the sink.
Photos released by police show Fletcher running in the neighbourhood near the University of Memphis. She was last seen wearing a pink jogging top and purple running shorts, police said in an alert.
Fletcher is White, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with brown hair and green eyes, police said. She weighs 137 pounds.
Her family is offering a $50,000 reward through Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest in the case, WHBQ reported.
"We look forward to Eliza's safe return and hope that this award will help police capture those who committed this crime," her family said in a statement shared by Chapman.
In a post on Twitter, St. Mary's Episcopal School said Fletcher is a junior kindergarten teacher.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a tweet it is assisting Memphis police in the investigation.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sask stabbing suspect found dead, other suspect still at large: RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP say one of the suspects in a series of stabbing attacks that left 10 dead and 18 injured has been found dead.
What we know about the two suspects in the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan police say one suspect has been found dead while another remains at large after multiple stabbings on Sunday that left 10 people dead and 18 others hospitalized. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what is known about the suspects so far.
Mother of two, first responder, child among those killed in Sask. stabbing
A mother of two, a 77-year-old widower, a first responder and a 14-year-old boy were the initial victims identified in a stabbing spree in Saskatchewan that killed 10 people and wounded at least 18 others.
'Please be careful': PM Trudeau addresses Canadians after Saskatchewan stabbings
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the stabbings in Saskatchewan 'shocking and heartbreaking' as a manhunt for the two suspects continues.
Woman hides in bathroom with two kids when shots ring out
Gunshots Saturday night near a busy store on Schillinger Road left bystanders completely rattled, especially the woman who called 911 while hiding in a bathroom stall, huddled with her children.
Sask. RCMP name suspects in 2nd dangerous persons alert, unconnected to stabbings
A dangerous persons alert has been issued by RCMP in connection to a reported incident on Witchekan Lake First Nation. Police say it is unrelated to the search for two men accused in a series of stabbing attacks.
'Shocked and devastated': Reaction to stabbing rampage at First Nation, village in Saskatchewan
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 18 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here is some of the reaction.
September brings harvest moon to light up sky this weekend
September kicks off with a bright full moon, the harvest moon, set to illuminate the sky on Friday night.
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
Canada
-
Mother of two, first responder, child among those killed in Sask. stabbing
A mother of two, a 77-year-old widower, a first responder and a 14-year-old boy were the initial victims identified in a stabbing spree in Saskatchewan that killed 10 people and wounded at least 18 others.
-
Sask stabbing suspect found dead, other suspect still at large: RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP say one of the suspects in a series of stabbing attacks that left 10 dead and 18 injured has been found dead.
-
Timeline of the police response to stabbings in Saskatchewan that killed at least 10
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 15 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here's a timeline of the police response
-
'Please be careful': PM Trudeau addresses Canadians after Saskatchewan stabbings
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the stabbings in Saskatchewan 'shocking and heartbreaking' as a manhunt for the two suspects continues.
-
'Shocked and devastated': Reaction to stabbing rampage at First Nation, village in Saskatchewan
A stabbing rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation and in a nearby village left 10 people dead and 18 others injured, provincial RCMP said Sunday as officers continued to search for two suspects. Here is some of the reaction.
-
What we know about the two suspects in the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan police say one suspect has been found dead while another remains at large after multiple stabbings on Sunday that left 10 people dead and 18 others hospitalized. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what is known about the suspects so far.
World
-
Judge grants Trump's request for a 'special master' to review materials seized from Mar-a-Lago
A federal judge has granted former U.S. President Donald Trump's request to appoint a 'special master' to review materials that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago last month.
-
Southwest China quake leaves 46 dead, triggers landslides
At least 46 people were reported killed and 16 missing in a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that shook China's southwestern province of Sichuan on Monday, triggering landslides and shaking buildings in the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are already under a COVID-19 lockdown.
-
Liz Truss vows tax cuts after winning vote to be next British prime minister
Liz Truss has been elected as the Conservative Party's new leader, the party announced Monday, and she will take office Tuesday as Britain's new prime minister to steer the country through an acute cost of living crisis.
-
Russia should not be branded terrorism sponsor, Biden says
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said Russia should not be designated a state sponsor of terrorism, a label Ukraine has pushed for amid Russia's ongoing invasion while Moscow has warned it would rupture U.S.-Russian ties.
-
Memphis police find unidentified dead body 3 days after a teacher was violently abducted
An unidentified body was found in Memphis Monday at the scene of a large search, just three days after teacher Eliza "Liza" Fletcher was violently abducted, Memphis police tweeted Monday.
-
Woman hides in bathroom with two kids when shots ring out
Gunshots Saturday night near a busy store on Schillinger Road left bystanders completely rattled, especially the woman who called 911 while hiding in a bathroom stall, huddled with her children.
Politics
-
Inflation, summer travel woes set to remain hot political issues this fall
The Liberals and Conservatives are headed for a showdown in Ottawa this fall over the hottest political files of the summer, with both parties making plans to prioritize issues like inflation and travel woes.
-
Iqaluit water issues a matter of Arctic security, Nunavut MP Lori Idlout says
Nunavut's capital was able to avert a water-shortage crisis last week, but the member of Parliament for the territory says infrastructure in the North is an issue of Arctic security.
-
Emergencies Act inquiry will be delayed until October due to commissioner's illness
The inquiry into Ottawa's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act during protests last winter will be delayed until October because of a health issue. The Public Order Emergency Commission was to begin hearings Sept. 19 but will be delayed now until Oct. 13, a statement from the commission said Friday.
Health
-
Health-care labour shortage a long time coming, requires shift to team-based care
Nearly two and a half years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the staffing conundrum initially driven by high infection rates has evolved into an acute labour challenge.
-
Cause of pneumonia cluster in Argentina identified as legionella
A cluster of pneumonia cases in Tucuman, Argentina, was caused by legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease, the Pan American Health Organization said.
-
Zimbabwe says measles outbreak has killed 700 children
The death toll from a measles outbreak in Zimbabwe has risen to almost 700 children, the country's health ministry has said.
Sci-Tech
-
China accuses Washington of cyberspying on university
China on Monday accused Washington of breaking into computers at a university that U.S. officials say does military research, adding to complaints by both governments of rampant online spying against each other.
-
Cuban scientists race to save one of the world's rarest crocodiles
Illegal hunting and hybridization with American crocodiles - which muddles the species' genetics - have for decades threatened populations in Cuba. A warming climate, which alters the sex ratio of newborn crocs, poses a new threat.
-
Irish regulators fine Instagram 405M euros for data breach
Irish regulators are slapping Instagram with a big fine after an investigation found the social media platform mishandled teenagers' personal data.
Entertainment
-
Foo Fighters pay tribute to drummer Taylor Hawkins at emotional London concert
A star-studded line-up, including Paul McCartney and Liam Gallagher, joined the Foo Fighters for an emotional tribute to the band's drummer Taylor Hawkins at a concert in London on Saturday night.
-
Excitement rises as 'Don't Worry Darling' arrives in Venice
The Venice Film Festival is buzzing with anticipation for Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling,' which is having its world premiere Monday night on the Lido.
-
In Venice, Harry Styles talks acting, music and fans
Harry Styles already has an enviable acting resume for a newcomer, from Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk' to the upcoming 'Don't Worry Darling' and 'My Policeman.' But the pop star said Monday at the Venice International Film Festival that, with acting, he often feels as if he has 'no idea what I'm doing.'
Business
-
Global stocks sink as Europe faces new squeeze on gas supply
Global stock markets sank Monday as Europe faced a new squeeze on Russian gas supplies.
-
OPEC+ makes small trim to world oil supplies as prices fall
OPEC and allied oil-producing countries, including Russia, made a small trim in their supplies to the global economy Monday, underlining their unhappiness as recession fears help drive down crude prices -- along with the cost of gasoline, to drivers' delight.
-
Parents struggling with inflation: 'I left that $25 backpack for my preschooler at the checkout.'
Just 36 per cent of American parents said they would be able to pay for everything their kids need this school year, according to Morning Consult's annual back-to-school shopping report.
Lifestyle
-
Coins worth up to US$290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 (US$290,000) at auction next month.
-
Hillary Clinton describes the moment she decided to switch to her famous pantsuits
Hillary Clinton revealed that the origins of her trademark penchant for pantsuits trace back to "suggestive" photos from a public appearance in Brazil that ultimately led to her photo being used in lingerie advertisements.
-
Orcas 'swimming right past' Victoria Inner Harbour delight onlookers
A family of Bigg's killer whales, or transient orcas, were spotted swimming in the Victoria Inner Harbour Friday morning. The pod of five orcas came into the harbor around 10 a.m., delighting onlookers and causing boats in the harbour to come to a standstill. A video of the orcas was captured by Orca Spirit Adventures, a whale watching company based out of Victoria.
Sports
-
Tiafoe ends Nadal's 22-match Slam streak in U.S. Open fourth round
Frances Tiafoe ended Rafael Nadal's 22-match winning streak at Grand Slam tournaments by beating the 22-time major champion 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the U.S. Open's fourth round on Monday.
-
Canada takes alternate route to women's hockey gold at world championship
Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago.
-
Nick Kyrgios beats 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev at U.S. Open, discusses mental state
Nick Kyrgios defeated defending U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev in four sets and, after the match, discussed struggles with his mental health.
Autos
-
Tesla driver appears to be asleep going more than 100 km/h on busy Ontario highway
Video has emerged showing a Tesla driver appearing to be asleep behind the wheel while travelling more than 100 km/h on a busy Ontario highway.
-
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
-
F1 leader Verstappen returns to his Orange Army at Dutch GP
Formula One leader Max Verstappen returns home to his Orange Army of fans at the Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, with another world title approaching ominously and a different award already in hand.