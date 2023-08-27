Members of U.S. Congress make a rare visit to opposition-held northwest Syria
Three Republican members of the U.S. Congress made a quick trip Sunday into opposition-held northwest Syria in the first known visit to the war-torn country by American lawmakers in six years. They urged the Biden administration and regional partners to keep up the pressure on Syrian President Bashar Assad.
The roughly one-hour stop was a signal of the significant support on Capitol Hill for the opposition in Syria's long civil war.
U.S. Rep. French Hill of Arkansas, one of the three lawmakers, told The Associated Press by telephone after leaving Syria that the trip was the latest of his several to the region this summer to press the U.S. government and Arab allies to continue pushing for a political resolution to the war.
Hill said his message was in behalf of "those in Syria who want to have their own representative government."
The conflict began in 2011 after Assad launched a campaign to crush what began as a peaceful uprising against his family's autocratic rule. Assad has held on to power despite the uprising thanks in large part to the armed intervention by allies Russia and Iran. But the conflict has splintered the country, killed at least 300,000 civilians, and displaced half of Syria's prewar population of 23 million.
The trip comes at a time that Middle East leaders have begun restoring relations with Assad's government. By doing so, the Arab leaders are breaking sharply from the U.S., which is pushing to keep Assad isolated over government abuses that the United Nations says include repeated use of chemical weapons against Syrian civilians.
The U.N says 300,000 Syrian civilians died in the first 10 years of the conflict.
Hill and his fellow lawmakers, Ben Cline of Virginia and Scott Fitzgerald of Wisconsin, entered Syria early Sunday from Turkey via the Bab al-Salama crossing in northern Aleppo province.
They were greeted by orphans who attend Wisdom House, a school for orphans that is a project of the Syrian Emergency Task Force, a U.S.-based Syrian opposition organization that facilitated the lawmakers' trip.
Hill's constituents in Arkansas have been leading donors to the school. "It was an emotional day for me to see those children, holding up pictures of their parents who'd been murdered by Assad's regime, getting a hug and a kiss from them," he said.
The children were students at Wisdom House, a school for orphans that is a project of the Syrian Emergency Task Force, a U.S.-based Syrian opposition organization that facilitated the lawmakers' trip. Hill's constituents in Arkansas have been leading donors to the school.
The lawmakers met with opposition and humanitarian leaders, including Raed Saleh, head of the White Helmets, a volunteer group of first responders known for extracting civilians from buildings flattened by bombing.
Saleh spoke with the lawmakers about the political status of the conflict in Syria and on continuing humanitarian efforts for victims of a earthquake earlier this year in Turkey and Syria, the White Helmets said on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.
Security concerns meant there was no public announcement of the trip beforehand. Hill spoke from neighboring Turkey, where the congressmen also held a series of meetings.
The last-known trip by a U.S. lawmaker to Syria was in 2017, when Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., visited U.S. forces stationed in northeast Syria's Kurdish region. McCain had previously visited Syria and met with armed opposition fighters.
Also in 2017, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, visited Damascus, the capital, and met with Assad, a decision that was widely criticized at the time.
Since the beginning of the uprising-turned-civil-war in Syria, the U.S. government has backed the opposition and has imposed sanctions on Assad's government and associates over human rights concerns. Washington has conditioned restoring relations with Damascus on progress toward a political solution to the 12-year conflict.
A growing number of Arab leaders are moving to end their own isolation of Assad, in line with arguments that engagement is the best way to address the flow of refugees, illegal drugs and other problems for the region from Syria. The 22-member Arab League recently reinstated Syria as a member after cutting ties earlier in the Syrian war.
Hill said he had engaged Middle East governments repeatedly over the past three months about "what are the ramifications of the Arab League's admission of Syria back to the League and yet asking nothing" of Assad in return in terms of greater political freedoms and an end to rights abuses.
Hill also is pushing for the U.S. and Arab countries to press Assad harder on Syria's status as the world's leading global trafficker of Captagon, a highly addictive amphetamine.
Congress late last year passed a mandate for the U.S. to target Captagon smuggling in the Middle East, and President Joe Biden signed it into law.
Hill accused Biden of not doing enough to pressure Assad to adopt political reforms and stop the flow of that illegal drug, an important source of revenue for the Assad government.
"What I believe Syria needs, and the same thing the U.S. needs, is American leadership, Hill said.
Neither the State Department nor the White House had immediate comment on the Republican lawmakers' trip.
Control of northwest Syria is largely split between the Turkish-backed opposition groups and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a group that was originally founded as an offshoot of al-Qaida and is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States. In recent years, the group's leadership have attempted to publicly distance themselves from their al-Qaida origins.
The Turkish-backed opposition groups have regularly clashed with Kurdish forces based in northeast Syria, who are allies of the United States in the fight against the Islamic State.
------
Knickmeyer reported from Washington. Associated Press writer Omar Albam in Idlib, Syria contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LATEST UPDATES | Heat warnings issued for N.W.T. as fire nears Hay River, West Point First Nation
Heat warnings are in place for a number of areas in the Northwest Territories, including one community where wildfires are blazing just 1.5 kilometres away from the town's centre.
One week after sullying the Women's World Cup, Luis Rubiales is now a Spanish soccer outcast
One week after the president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed a player during the Women's World Cup awards ceremony, his reputation is in tatters and he's out of his job.
Sheriff provides the first details of how a white man fatally shot 3 Black people at a Florida Dollar General
A 21-year-old white man fatally shot three Black people in Florida with guns bought legally despite his once being involuntarily committed for a mental health exam, the local sheriff said Sunday.
Canadian Hurricane Centre issues update for Hurricane Franklin
The Canadian Hurricane Centre now says Hurricane Franklin is unlikely to affect land directly, but Atlantic Canada can still expect wet conditions, and heavy surf conditions.
Archeologists unearth 3,000-year-old priestly tomb in northern Peru
Archeologists in northern Peru have unearthed a 3,000-year-old tomb which they believe might have honored an elite religious leader in the Andean country some three millennia ago.
'It's really hard': Ukrainian grandmother lonely but happy family is in Canada
Galyna Danyliuk knew she would miss her daughter and grandsons when they fled to Canada shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, but she felt it was best she stay behind to protect their family home.
'Don't chop me down': 100-year-old gingko trees may get axe for Tokyo redevelopment project
A plan approved earlier this year by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike would allow developers to build a pair of 200-metre skyscrapers in Jingu Gaien and mow down trees in one of the city's few green areas. The planned redevelopment is expected to take more than a decade to finish, and has seen mounting opposition from conservationists, civic groups and local residents.
Bob Barker remembered as 'strong voice for animals' in Canada, says wildlife advocate
Television host Bob Barker charmed viewers on 'The Price is Right,' but it's his 'strong voice for animals' that one Canadian wildlife advocate says will be irreplaceable.
'Staggering security breach' at London's Metropolitan Police sees officer data stolen
London's Metropolitan Police force says it has stepped up security after a company that holds details of its officers and staff was hacked.
Canada
-
West Kelowna fire department returns to 'normal' operations: wildfire service
The BC Wildfire Service says the West Kelowna, B.C., fire department is returning to “normal day-to-day operations,” 10 days after a fast-moving wildfire forced thousands to flee and went on to destroy more than 170 homes in the area.
-
Capital Pride Parade draws thousands of people to downtown Ottawa
Thousands of people lined Elgin Street and Gladstone Avenue in downtown Ottawa on a sunny Sunday afternoon for the Capital Pride Parade. The Pride Parade began at 1 p.m. at Ottawa City Hall, and will travel along Elgin Street, Gladstone Avenue and Kent Street.
-
Canadian Hurricane Centre issues update for Hurricane Franklin
The Canadian Hurricane Centre now says Hurricane Franklin is unlikely to affect land directly, but Atlantic Canada can still expect wet conditions, and heavy surf conditions.
-
'It's really hard': Ukrainian grandmother lonely but happy family is in Canada
Galyna Danyliuk knew she would miss her daughter and grandsons when they fled to Canada shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, but she felt it was best she stay behind to protect their family home.
-
Nisga'a memorial pole to start journey home to B.C. from Scottish museum
A memorial totem pole belonging to members of the Nisga'a Nation in northwestern British Columbia is about to begin its journey home from the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh, where it has been on display for nearly a century.
-
'I remember the fear': Canadians recounted horror of Bernardo case following transfer
The haunting effect of Paul Bernardo's crimes lingered for Canadians nearly 30 years later, detailed in the hundreds of messages that poured into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office after the serial killer was transferred to a medium-security prison.
World
-
'Staggering security breach' at London's Metropolitan Police sees officer data stolen
London's Metropolitan Police force says it has stepped up security after a company that holds details of its officers and staff was hacked.
-
Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin confirmed dead after forensic testing: Russian officials
Russian authorities on Sunday confirmed the death of Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, putting to rest any doubts about whether the wily mercenary leader turned mutineer was on a plane that crashed Wednesday, killing everyone on board.
-
Prigozhin's final months were overshadowed by questions about what the Kremlin had in store for him
Two months after leading a daylong mutiny against Russia's military leadership, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin's business jet plummeted from the sky and crashed in a field halfway between Moscow and St. Petersburg. The last weeks of the mercenary leader's life were overshadowed by questions about what the Kremlin really had in store for him.
-
Members of U.S. Congress make a rare visit to opposition-held northwest Syria
Three Republican members of the U.S. Congress made a quick trip Sunday into opposition-held northwest Syria in the first known visit to the war-torn country by American lawmakers in six years.
-
Sheriff provides the first details of how a white man fatally shot 3 Black people at a Florida Dollar General
A 21-year-old white man fatally shot three Black people in Florida with guns bought legally despite his once being involuntarily committed for a mental health exam, the local sheriff said Sunday.
-
Israel says its foreign minister met with his Libyan counterpart in sign of burgeoning ties
The Israeli and Libyan foreign ministers met secretly in Italy last week, Israel's Foreign Ministry announced Sunday, in what it said was the first-ever meeting between the country's top diplomats.
Politics
-
Environment minister makes rare China trip for talks on climate, biodiversity
Canada's Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault on Saturday leaves for Beijing to join talks on fighting climate change and preserving biodiversity, the first Canadian minister to go to China in four years.
-
Canada confirms it changed land claim process, mulls Indian Act changes
Canada changed the way it settles First Nation land claims, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada confirmed Friday.
-
Joly heads to Slovenia, North Macedonia, Albania as Canada tries for more UN presence
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly is headed to eastern Europe as part of a push to shore up Canada's ties with countries in Russia's backyard.
Health
-
Wildland firefighters battle mental health, labour challenges atop deadly blazes
Two-week work cycles. Shifts that can last up to 18 hours. Sleeping in tents or gymnasiums far from home. Dangerous and unpredictable work environments. Those are the working conditions for many wildland firefighters across Canada.
-
A broad genetic test saved one newborn's life. Research suggests it could help millions of others
Brynn Schulte nearly died twice when she was a baby, at one point needing emergency surgery for massive bleeding in her brain.
-
Yale University settles lawsuit alleging it pressured students with mental health issues to withdraw
Yale University and a student group announced Friday that they've reached a settlement in a federal lawsuit that accused the Ivy League school of discriminating against students with mental health disabilities, including pressuring them to withdraw.
Sci-Tech
-
Archeologists unearth 3,000-year-old priestly tomb in northern Peru
Archeologists in northern Peru have unearthed a 3,000-year-old tomb which they believe might have honored an elite religious leader in the Andean country some three millennia ago.
-
SpaceX capsule docks at space station carrying 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Astronauts aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docked Sunday at the International Space Station, concluding a one-day trip to rendezvous with the orbiting laboratory after launching from Florida.
-
Mysterious dark spot detected on Neptune
Astronomers have spotted a large and mysterious dark spot within Neptune's atmosphere, and it has an unexpectedly bright companion.
Entertainment
-
Bob Barker remembered as 'strong voice for animals' in Canada, says wildlife advocate
Television host Bob Barker charmed viewers on 'The Price is Right,' but it's his 'strong voice for animals' that one Canadian wildlife advocate says will be irreplaceable.
-
'Gran Turismo' and 'Barbie' are neck-and-neck at the box office
'Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story' and 'Barbie' are in a dead heat for the box-office crown, with the video game adaptation just edging Greta Gerwig's pop sensation, according to studio estimates Sunday.
-
Bob Barker, 'Price Is Right' host and animal advocate, dies at 99
A publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker, a household name for a half-century as host of 'Truth or Consequences' and 'The Price Is Right,' has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99.
Business
-
Canadian banks face squeeze between climate expectations, market pressures
While banks recognize that Canadians are living through a wildfire season like no other, activists say they aren't delivering where they're most needed: on efforts against the climate change trends making the infernos worse.
-
Broaden scope of Canada's weather alert system to account for wildfires, expert urges
As wildfires rage in western Canada, a communications and broadcasting policy expert says the national weather alerting system should account for a wider range of extreme events.
-
Canada probing Walmart, Hugo Boss over allegations of forced labour
Canada's corporate ethics watchdog on Thursday announced investigations into the Canadian units of Walmart and Hugo Boss over allegations of Uyghur forced labour in the companies' supply chains and operations.
Lifestyle
-
Nisga'a memorial pole to start journey home to B.C. from Scottish museum
A memorial totem pole belonging to members of the Nisga'a Nation in northwestern British Columbia is about to begin its journey home from the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh, where it has been on display for nearly a century.
-
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
-
Riders in various states of undress cruise Philadelphia streets in 14th naked bike ride
Hundreds of people in various states of dress -- or undress -- set out Saturday for a ride through some of Philadelphia's main streets and sights for the 14th Philly Naked Bike Ride.
Sports
-
Barrett leads balanced offence as Canada thumps Lebanon 128-73 at hoops World Cup
RJ Barrett scored a game-high 17 points and Canada cruised to a 128-73 win over Lebanon on Sunday at the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
-
Canadian women's 4x400m relay team places fourth at athletics worlds
Canada's women's 4x400-metre relay team finished fourth at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday.
-
One week after sullying the Women's World Cup, Luis Rubiales is now a Spanish soccer outcast
One week after the president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed a player during the Women's World Cup awards ceremony, his reputation is in tatters and he's out of his job.
Autos
-
Verstappen wins rainy Dutch GP to equal Vettel's F1 record with 9th straight victory
Runaway Formula One leader Max Verstappen won a rain-marred Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday to equal Sebastian Vettel's F1 record of nine straight victories, and increased his huge championship lead to 138 points as he races toward a third straight world title.
-
Toronto drivers spend 199 hours per year in traffic. Here's how we stack up among the world's most traffic clogged cities
A new study has revealed that Torontonians are spending approximately 199 hours per year in traffic.
-
Here's how many Canadians are commuting to work in 2023: StatCan
More Canadians are commuting to their jobs in 2023 compared to previous years, as work-from-home flexibility that became popular during the pandemic decreases across the country, a report from Statistics Canada shows.