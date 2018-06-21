

CTVNews.ca Staff





Melania Trump’s spokesperson denies that the U.S. first lady was sending a “hidden message” when she wore a jacket with the phrase “I really don't care, do u?” ahead of a visit to migrant children separated from their parents.

Trump wore the jacket as she boarded a flight en route to visit a group of migrant children in Texas. The words are spelled out in white, graffiti-style lettering across the back of the jacket, which retailed for $39 at Zara.

The casual, off-the-rack jacket is unlike most of the formal, designer clothing that Trump is often spotted wearing.

Trump’s spokeswoman denied that the jacket had any special significance.

"It's a jacket. There was no hidden message,” Stephanie Grisham told the Associated Press.

Melania Trump later visited the Upbring New Hope Children's Center, where she spoke with children and staff. She did not wear the jacket to the event.

In a subsequent tweet, Grisham said the visit impacted the first lady “greatly.”

“If media would spend their time & energy on her actions & efforts to help kids - rather than speculate & focus on her wardrobe - we could get so much accomplished on behalf of children,” she said.

Her visit comes amid growing outrage in the United States over a policy that separates migrant children who illegally enter the U.S. with their parents. On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order ending the separations and keeping families together while in custody.