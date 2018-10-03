

Darlene Superville, The Associated Press





CAPE COAST, Ghana - Melania Trump is visiting a former slave holding facility on the coast of Ghana on the second day of her Africa tour.

The U.S. first lady on Wednesday was touring Cape Coast Castle. The 17th-century facility in the seaside town of Cape Coast was built by the Swedes to trade in timber and gold but became a place where slaves were held until they could be shipped out through a "Door of No Return."

Mrs. Trump says she expects the visit to be "very emotional."

Then-President Barack Obama and his family toured the castle in 2009. Obama said it was a reminder of "the capacity of human beings to commit great evil."

Mrs. Trump is touring Africa on her first extended solo international trip as first lady. She has stops planned in Malawi, Kenya and Egypt.