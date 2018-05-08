Melania Trump urges 'opposition media' to 'be best' about her anti-bullying campaign
WASHINGTON -- Melania Trump is admonishing journalists to "be best" in their jobs following some unflattering news coverage of her initiative to promote child well-being.
The first lady launched the "Be Best" campaign on Monday to encourage adults to help teach children to be good citizens. Several news outlets reported that material she distributed for adults to talk to children about being online was similar to information distributed during the Obama administration.
Stephanie Grisham, the first lady's spokeswoman, took the "opposition media" to task on Tuesday. She says in a statement that journalists used a day meant to promote positive efforts on behalf of children to lob "baseless accusations towards the first lady."
Grisham said Monday that the Federal Trade Commission asked Mrs. Trump to include the booklet in her materials.
