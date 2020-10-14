Advertisement
Melania Trump says son Barron positive for COVID-19, no symptoms
Published Wednesday, October 14, 2020 4:17PM EDT
In this Aug. 16, 2020 file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and his son Barron Trump wave from the top of the steps to Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
WASHINGTON -- Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms.
The White House initially said he had tested negative, after both of his parents tested positive earlier this month.
The first lady said Wednesday that subsequent testing showed Barron had also come down with COVID-19.