Melania Trump says she feels 'great,' thanks well-wishers
First lady Melania Trump speaks on her initiatives during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, May 7, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, May 16, 2018 5:12PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- Melania Trump says she feels "great" after a kidney procedure and expects to return to the White House before long. Her husband is visiting her in the hospital for the third straight day.
The first lady's comments on Twitter on Wednesday were her first since she was hospitalized for an embolization on Monday. She tweeted "a sincere thank you to Walter Reed Medical Unit" and to her well-wishers. Mrs. Trump added, "I am feeling great & look forward to getting back home."
U.S. President Donald Trump is visiting his 48-year-old wife for the third day in a row. The 72-year-old president joked during a visit to the Capitol on Wednesday that the first lady should be the one visiting him in the hospital, not the other way around.
A sincere thank you to Walter Reed Medical Unit @WRBethesda & to all who have send good wishes & prayers! I am feeling great & look forward to getting back home @WhiteHouse soon.— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 16, 2018