

Leanne Italie, The Associated Press





NEW YORK - First lady Melania Trump's green Zara jacket -- the one reading "I really don't care, do u?" -- has opened up a world of memes.

The $39 jacket, which Mrs. Trump donned before and after a visit to migrant children in Texas on Thursday, has become the perfect blank canvas to sound off online.

Detractors and supporters alike are doctoring Mrs. Trump's jacket with words ranging from the compassionate to the downright raunchy. There's "I really do care, do you?" and "I voted for Hillary" and "November is coming."

Celebrities have gotten into the act, including Instagram-happy Busy Philipps in a DIY version with yellow stick-on letters reading, "I care, do you?"

Rep. Dina Titus, a Nevada Democrat, taped a hand-drawn "I care" sign to her own jacket.

Art of Statue of Liberty responding to Melania with 'We Should All Care' jacket goes viralhttps://t.co/McuQBndOkk pic.twitter.com/GeX2P6bo3M — The Hill (@thehill) June 22, 2018

I made this



No child should be separated from a parent

.

Share if U agree

.#IReallyDoCare @realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/f0LaPyTi6A — Matt Callanan ⚡ (@Matt_4_Good) June 22, 2018

A different take on @FLOTUS #zara jacket by rally attendees at the Otay Mesa Detention Center. pic.twitter.com/MDaJkdiFC3 — Andrea Lopez V. (@andrealopezvil) June 22, 2018

Since Melania Trump's jacket said "I really don't care"...



I set up https://t.co/GL1FF0KpBs



Click the link and it'll take you to a site where you can donate to 14 awesome groups helping immigrants all at once. Feel free to RT if that's your jam. pic.twitter.com/TPc4y4ZUfh — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 21, 2018