Melania Trump's 'I don't care' jacket spawns trove of memes
First lady Melania Trump arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, June 21, 2018, after visiting the Upbring New Hope Children Center run by the Lutheran Social Services of the South in McAllen, Texas. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Leanne Italie, The Associated Press
Published Friday, June 22, 2018 4:46PM EDT
NEW YORK - First lady Melania Trump's green Zara jacket -- the one reading "I really don't care, do u?" -- has opened up a world of memes.
The $39 jacket, which Mrs. Trump donned before and after a visit to migrant children in Texas on Thursday, has become the perfect blank canvas to sound off online.
Detractors and supporters alike are doctoring Mrs. Trump's jacket with words ranging from the compassionate to the downright raunchy. There's "I really do care, do you?" and "I voted for Hillary" and "November is coming."
Celebrities have gotten into the act, including Instagram-happy Busy Philipps in a DIY version with yellow stick-on letters reading, "I care, do you?"
Rep. Dina Titus, a Nevada Democrat, taped a hand-drawn "I care" sign to her own jacket.
Art of Statue of Liberty responding to Melania with 'We Should All Care' jacket goes viralhttps://t.co/McuQBndOkk pic.twitter.com/GeX2P6bo3M— The Hill (@thehill) June 22, 2018
how about we get you a new jacket? @FLOTUS #IDoCare pic.twitter.com/9y8iNXcSEV— BRENDAN NØRTH (@ImBrendanNorth) June 22, 2018
I made this— Matt Callanan ⚡ (@Matt_4_Good) June 22, 2018
No child should be separated from a parent
.
Share if U agree
.#IReallyDoCare @realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/f0LaPyTi6A
A different take on @FLOTUS #zara jacket by rally attendees at the Otay Mesa Detention Center. pic.twitter.com/MDaJkdiFC3— Andrea Lopez V. (@andrealopezvil) June 22, 2018
Since Melania Trump's jacket said "I really don't care"...— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 21, 2018
I set up https://t.co/GL1FF0KpBs
Click the link and it'll take you to a site where you can donate to 14 awesome groups helping immigrants all at once. Feel free to RT if that's your jam. pic.twitter.com/TPc4y4ZUfh
Is it too soon to talk about Melania Trump’s distraction? I mean, jacket...�� pic.twitter.com/yYakOvECcW— Linda Childers (@lindachilders1) June 22, 2018