Melania Trump reveals surprising pen pal friendship with King Charles III

LONDON, ENGLAND -

It’s the pen friendship we didn’t see coming. In a surprising revelation, Former first lady of the United States Melania Trump has shared details of her pen pal friendship with King Charles III.

The former first lady's disclosure has caused a stir in latest celebrity news circles, offering a rare glimpse into the personal connections between the Trump family and British royalty.

The revelation comes as part of Melania Trump's upcoming memoir, which promises to lift the lid on her time at the White House and beyond. While the extent of her correspondence with King Charles III remains unclear, this disclosure has sparked interest on both sides of the pond in the nature of their friendship.

It also raises questions about the role of such personal relationships in shaping the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom, and the power of soft diplomacy that the Royal Family play a key part in.

Melania Trump's memoir, titled 'Melania,' hits store shelves this week. The 256-page work offers insights into her life, from her upbringing in Slovenia to her time as the former first lady. One of the most notable revelations is her pro-choice stance on abortion, which has raised eyebrows given her husband's shifting stances on abortion.

Melania writes, “A woman's fundamental right to individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy.” This declaration has caused a significant reaction, particularly within the Republican Party, that largely takes a pro-life stance.

Trump’s vice-presidential running mate JD Vance responded that Melania Trump is “entitled to her own views,” when he was asked at a campaign stop last week in Georgia if her opinion expressed in her book impacts how the Trump campaign see the issue of reproductive rights.

The book also sheds light on Melania's first encounter with Donald Trump at the Kit Kat Klub in New York City during Fashion Week in September 1988. She describes being captivated by his charm and easy-going nature, leading to their first date at his Seven Springs property in Bedford, New York.

A file photo of Prince Charles, left, talking with Donald and Melania Trump during a reception at the Museum of Modern Art in New York on Nov. 1, 2005 (AP Photo / Timothy A. Clary)

However, one of the most intriguing revelations in Melania's memoir is her ongoing correspondence with King Charles III. She writes about their first meeting in New York in 2005 when he was still the Prince of Wales.

The pair reconnected in 2019 during a state visit to the U.K. – by this time, Trump was president.

A file photo of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, left, and Prince Charles being greeted by first lady Melania Trump and U.S. President Donald Trump before a dinner at the U.S. ambassador's residence on June 4, 2019 in central London (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

“The evening's state banquet was a formal and elegant affair,” Melania wrote, as quoted in British newspaper The Independent. “I was seated next to Prince Charles, and it was an absolute pleasure to reconnect with him. Our paths had crossed many years ago in New York City. This time, we engaged in an interesting conversation about his deep-rooted commitment to environmental conservation,” Melania added. “Sadly, Her Majesty [Queen Elizabeth II] wasn't able to visit us again before her death in 2022," she said, "but our friendship with the Royal Family continues, and we exchange letters with King Charles to this day.”

Grandeur and controversy

Palace insiders have indicated that King Charles writing letters to notable people in society isn’t unusual and we shouldn’t read too much into it. King Charles III, along with Queen Camilla, keep up correspondence with prominent people in many different ways. and letter-writing is one of them, they said.

Insiders are, perhaps, more perturbed that the details of the pen-friendship have ended up in what they view as a tell-all book. Royal commentator Christine Ross says we shouldn’t be surprised about these two being pen-pals.

“King Charles has always been an incredible diplomat and is known for his ardent letter writing, often working late into the night to finish all of his correspondence,” said Ross.

“A professional ‘pen pal’ relationship between the King and a former president is not unlikely, when you consider things like Christmas cards and congratulatory messages being very normal. I would not suspect this indicates a very close friendship, but rather a respectful act of diplomacy from King Charles.”

The Trump family's interactions with British royalty have been marked by both grandeur and controversy. During their state visits, the Trumps experienced the full extent of royal hospitality, and all the pomp and pageantry that goes with it. In June 2019, the Trumps were welcomed to Buckingham Palace by Queen Elizabeth II. The visit included a lavish state banquet, where both the Queen and President Trump delivered speeches emphasizing the enduring friendship between the two nations.

From left, U.S. President Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth II, first lady Melania Trump, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, pose for the media ahead of the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on June 3, 2019 (AP Photo / Alastair Grant, Pool)

Melania Trump, in her memoir, also revealed that she and her husband hosted King Charles III and Queen Camilla, then the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, for an intimate dinner at the U.S. ambassador's residence. This gathering served as a testament to the strong ties between the United States and the United Kingdom, keeping the special relationship alive and well.

Despite the cordial nature of these encounters, the Trump family's relationship with the Royals has not been without its share of controversies. President Trump's tendency to make outrageous statements occasionally extended to members of the Royal Family.

In 2012, he faced criticism for blaming Kate Middleton on Twitter after paparazzi secretly photographed her sunbathing topless. However, the Trumps have also made various public statements about the Royal Family, often expressing admiration and respect.

The former first lady expressed her admiration for the late Queen Elizabeth II, praising her warm welcome and hospitality during their visits. Donald Trump has also referred to Queen Elizabeth II as a “great, great woman” and praised the concept of the Royal Family. In a recent interview, he shared his thoughts on the Royal Family's “rough period,” including the controversy surrounding a manipulated photo of Kate Middleton.

However, earlier this year, a royal biography detailing the life of Queen Elizabeth said she found Donald Trump “very rude.” He denied these claims and when speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com, he said they had spent hours together and had warmed to each other during their meetings. “I heard I was her favourite president,” he said.

The sensational claims are made in the biography, 'A Voyage Around the Queen,' that was released in August by Craig Brown. He writes how the late Queen confided in another guest that she had “particularly disliked” the way Trump looked over her shoulder as if in search of someone more interesting.

The revelation of Melania Trump's pen pal friendship with King Charles III sheds light on the intricate web of personal connections between political figures and royalty. This unexpected relationship has an impact on our understanding of diplomatic ties and showcases the human side of high-profile individuals.

The shared interest in environmental conservation between Melania and King Charles highlights the potential for collaboration on green initiatives, even across political divides. It also gives us an exclusive peek behind the curtain as to what it takes to make the special relationship between the U.K. and U.S. so special.

As we reflect on these revelations, it's clear that personal connections often play a significant role in shaping international relations and public perceptions of global figures.