Melania Trump in Egypt to tour pyramids, Sphinx
First lady Melania Trump boards a plane at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Darlene Superville, The Associated Press
Published Saturday, October 6, 2018 9:37AM EDT
CAIRO -- Melania Trump is in Egypt to wrap up a four-country tour of Africa by visiting the pyramids and the Great Sphinx.
The U.S. first lady arrived in Cairo on Saturday after a flight from Kenya. She planned to meet with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and his wife, first lady Entissar Mohameed Amer, before heading to the nearby city of Giza to see the pyramids and Sphinx to highlight U.S.-backed preservation efforts there.
The U.S. Agency for International Development has been working with the Egyptian government for the past several years on a project to lower groundwater levels to prevent additional damage to the landmarks. Saline content in the water can erode their foundations.
Egypt is the final stop on Mrs. Trump's tour of Africa. She also visited Ghana and Malawi.
