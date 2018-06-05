Melania Trump appears in public for first time in 3 weeks
First lady Melania Trump speaks on her initiatives during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, May 7, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, June 5, 2018 7:02AM EDT
WASHINGTON -- U.S. first lady Melania Trump has attended a White House event honouring Gold Star families in her first appearance in more than three weeks after a kidney procedure.
Mrs. Trump joined the president at a reception Monday to honour families of those killed during military service.
Video posted on Twitter showed the first lady wearing a sleeveless black dress and strolling into the East Room accompanied by President Donald Trump. The president showed her to a seat in the front row before he headed for the stage.
Mrs. Trump had not been seen in public since May 10, when she and the president welcomed home three Americans freed from North Korea. Four days later, the White House announced she had been hospitalized to treat a benign kidney condition.
Melania Trump attends first official event after not being seen for 24 days
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- South African judge mulls mercy in axe murder sentencing
- Amber Alert: Sex-offender may be taking baby to the coast
- EU court backs residency rights for gay couple in Romania
- 'This is why I do the job': Photo of firefighter cradling child goes viral
- Retired cop's hunch leads to suspect in string of killings in Arizona