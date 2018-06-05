

The Associated Press





WASHINGTON -- U.S. first lady Melania Trump has attended a White House event honouring Gold Star families in her first appearance in more than three weeks after a kidney procedure.

Mrs. Trump joined the president at a reception Monday to honour families of those killed during military service.

Video posted on Twitter showed the first lady wearing a sleeveless black dress and strolling into the East Room accompanied by President Donald Trump. The president showed her to a seat in the front row before he headed for the stage.

Mrs. Trump had not been seen in public since May 10, when she and the president welcomed home three Americans freed from North Korea. Four days later, the White House announced she had been hospitalized to treat a benign kidney condition.

Melania Trump attends first official event after not being seen for 24 days