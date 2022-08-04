Meghan receives birthday wishes from Prince William, Kate

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, turned 41 on Thursday, and members of the Royal Family have sent her birthday wishes on social media to celebrate the occasion.

Those who wished her well included Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

“Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” reads the post on the couple’s Twitter account.

Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, were also among those sending birthday wishes to Meghan.

“Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” reads a tweet from their official Twitter account, Clarence House.

Both posts featured photos of Meghan at the Queen's service of thanksgiving during the Platinum Jubilee weekend this past June.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Queen had not yet shared a public message from the Royal Family social media accounts, which represents Her Majesty. Last year, she was the first Royal Family member to wish Meghan a happy birthday.

