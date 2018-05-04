

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





With just a couple of weeks to go before the royal wedding, Buckingham Palace has revealed a number of new details about the big day, including the fact that Meghan Markle won’t have a maid of honour.

In a media briefing on Friday, Prince Harry’s Communications Secretary Jason Knauf said Markle will have friends supporting her throughout the day but there won’t be anyone filling the role of a maid or matron of honour. There had been rumours Markle’s close friend and stylist Jessica Mulroney, wife of CTV Your Morning’s Ben Mulroney, would be chosen after she flew to London in January to help Markle select a wedding gown.

Last week, Kensington Palace announced that Prince William would be Prince Harry’s best man at the wedding on May 19. The roles were reversed when Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011.

Knauf also shared that Prince Harry and Markle will be spending the night before their wedding apart out of respect for tradition. In fact, the first time the prince will gaze upon Markle in her wedding dress will be when she’s walking down the aisle as there are no plans for a “first look” or photoshoot before the ceremony.

On the actual day, Markle will be accompanied by her mother Doria Ragland when she travels by car to Windsor Castle. Her father, Thomas Markle, will walk her down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel. There had been immense speculation about whether Markle’s father would accompany her down the aisle because she reportedly has a closer relationship with her mother.

Her parents will have “important roles” in the wedding and Markle is “delighted” to have them by her side, Knauf said.

The palace said Markle’s parents will travel to London a week before the wedding to meet Prince Harry’s family for the first time; including, Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and Prince William and his wife Catherine. There was no mention of Markle’s siblings during the briefing.

