

The Associated Press





LONDON -- Meghan Markle says she hopes to use her royal position to highlight the empowerment of women.

Markle, who is due to marry Prince Harry in May, attended an event in London Wednesday alongside Harry, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.

The first joint engagement by the two couples celebrated the work of the Royal Foundation, which supports charities including the Heads Together mental-health campaign and the Invictus Games for injured troops.

Markle said during a question-and-answer session that she wanted to "hit the ground running" in her royal role.

She said that with the Me Too and Time's Up campaigns against sexual harassment, "there is no better time than to really continue to shine a light on women feeling empowered and people really helping to support them."

"We feel a tremendous responsibility to play our part in effecting societal change for the better” – Prince Harry sums up the Royal Foundation's ambition for change and the work that inspires him pic.twitter.com/UyKtpSkDed — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 28, 2018

People who have benefited from The Royal Foundation's life-changing programmes explained how these have made a real and lasting difference. pic.twitter.com/a5m3G2hRVx — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 28, 2018

"The mental health of children and adults is one area where a long-term view will make all the difference to future generations.” - The Duchess of Cambridge on the achievements of @heads_together pic.twitter.com/XinNEpb6Hx — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 28, 2018

TRH & Ms. Markle spoke to @TinaDaheley about the inspiration behind The Royal Foundation, the issues that are close to their hearts, and their ambitions for the future. pic.twitter.com/uzNXttVXpe — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 28, 2018

"When we work together, we are greater than the sum of our parts." – The Duke of Cambridge on the impact of The Royal Foundation and its ability to bring people together to tackle big issues. pic.twitter.com/lWnr1rEJOh — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 28, 2018