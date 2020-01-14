TORONTO -- The Duchess of Sussex did not dial into the crisis meeting called by the Queen, a source told CTV News.

A royal source revealed Tuesday that Harry and Meghan decided "in the end" that it “wasn’t necessary” for the Duchess to join the so-called “Sandringham summit."

It was previously reported that Meghan was expected to join the discussion via telephone from Canada where she is with son Archie.

The talks come less than a week after the couple released a bombshell statement detailing their wish to “step back” from senior royal duties.

The Queen was joined by the Prince of Wales and his two sons Princes William and Harry at the Royal’s Norfolk country estate for what has become known as the “Sandringham summit.” Shortly after the talks concluded, the Queen released a statement revealing Meghan and Harry will spend time in both Canada and the U.K. during a period of transition.

“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days,” the statement read.

No other details on decisions culminating from the Monday meeting have been released.

CTV’s royal commentator Richard Berthelsen suggests there may have been concerns regarding Meghan’s participation in the meeting.

“I think there would have been very serious concern at Sandringham amongst some members of the royal family and their officials about who also might be on the other end of that line, or if that conversation might have been recorded,” Berthelsen said during an interview with CTV News Channel Tuesday.

“Obviously things have really broken down within the family. The fact that there was a statement made last week without the knowledge of the Queen, I don’t really think there’s maybe the best environment of trust.”