Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have welcomed a baby boy.

Buckingham Palace said in a news release that the Duchess “went into labour in the early hours of this morning.”

“It was amazing, absolutely incredible,” said Prince Harry in a brief media appearance on Monday. “This little baby is absolutely to die for. So I’m just over the moon.”

Keep up-to-date with the latest royal news with our Royal Dispatch newsletter

Details of the pending birth were kept particularly quiet. The couple bucked royal tradition in April when Kensington Palace announced that the couple would share news of the birth once they had celebrated privately. This means that Harry and Meghan are not likely to pose for photos on the steps outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in central London as Prince William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, had for their three children.

Anticipation for the royal baby was matched by unprecedented betting. Punters reportedly bet around nine million Euros (more than CAD$13 million) on what the sex, name and date of birth would be. Most bets are on the baby being a girl and the front-running name is Diana after Prince Harry’s late mother. Other top name predictions include Victoria, Alice, Grace and Elizabeth. Popular guesses for a boy include Albert, Arthur and James.

The couple recently moved from central London to the more secluded Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Meghan is expected to give birth to the couple’s first child at a nearby hospital.