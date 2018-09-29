

CTVNews.ca Staff





In one of the most striking videos from protests outside the public hearings on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, two women cornered Republican Senator Jeff Flake on an elevator to make an emotional plea for him to reconsider his position on the Supreme Court nominee.

The Arizona politician has since said that his support for Kavanaugh would be contingent on the FBI investigating Christine Blasey Ford’s accusation of sexual assault. Though Flake didn’t say that anything in particular influenced his decision, the dramatic elevator video has become emblematic of the outrage felt by many survivors of sexual assault. The women in the video have since identified themselves as Maria Gallagher and Ana Maria Archila.

"Look at me and tell me that it doesn't matter what happened to me," 23-year-old Gallagher said in the video alongside Archila.

Although Gallagher and Archila had both kept their personal experiences with assault mostly private for years, they say that Flake’s initial announcement that he would vote to approve Kavanaugh stirred them to action.

"I had planned to just talk to him nicely, but once when I saw that he was voting for Kavanaugh my niceties went out the window," Archila, co-executive director of the non-profit Center for Popular Democracy Action, said in an interview with the Associated Press.

Later that day on Twitter, Archila shared a photo of her and Gallagher. Both women have received widespread praise for their actions.

“So much love to all the 1000s of people who are changing the course of history with their protests, stories, & courage,” Archila wrote.

“We need to keep the pressure on.”

In a USA Today op-ed posted Saturday, Archila further emphasized her position on Kavanaugh and why she confronted Flake.

“His reaction shows the power that we have, together, when we chose to tell our stories and stand up for our vision of an inclusive society,” she wrote.

“When we take action, we breathe new life and possibility into our democracy.”