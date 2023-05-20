Meet the influential new player on transgender health bills

Chloe Cole, center, is recognized by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a joint session for his State of the State speech Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023 at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. At left, is Florida first lady Casey DeSantis. Cole received puberty blockers when she was 13, and underwent a double mastectomy at 16. Now she is an advocate against allowing those procedures on children. (AP Photo/Phil Sears, File) Chloe Cole, center, is recognized by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a joint session for his State of the State speech Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023 at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. At left, is Florida first lady Casey DeSantis. Cole received puberty blockers when she was 13, and underwent a double mastectomy at 16. Now she is an advocate against allowing those procedures on children. (AP Photo/Phil Sears, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social