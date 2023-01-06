McCarthy elected U.S. House speaker in vote 15 after chaotic week

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after voting for himself in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)  Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., smiles after voting for himself in the House chamber as the House meets for the fourth day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) 

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.

Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. And, she says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still plans to travel to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social