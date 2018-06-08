Maybe a Dennis Rodman sighting at Trump-Kim Singapore talks?
In this June 15, 2017, file photo, former NBA basketball star Dennis Rodman presents a book titled "Trump The Art of the Deal" to North Korea's Sports Minister Kim Il Guk in Pyongyang, North Korea. (AP Photo/Kim Kwang Hyon, File)
Michael Balsamo, The Associated Press
Published Friday, June 8, 2018 11:38AM EDT
LOS ANGELES - Former NBA star Dennis Rodman says he'll travel to Singapore "for the historical summit" between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.
Rodman announced his trip in a tweet Friday, but the tweet appeared to have been deleted shortly afterward.
Officials have said Rodman won't play an official role, and Trump's said Rodman wasn't invited.
Rodman said he'll give whatever support the leaders need. His tweet included a photo composite of Rodman, Trump and Kim in front of the flags of both nations and the word "unite."
White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told Fox News on Thursday that Rodman is "great on the court but negotiations should best be left to those who are good at it."
Rodman's one of the few Westerners to have personally met Kim.
Thanks to my loyal sponsors from @potcoin and my team at @Prince_Mrketing , I will be flying to Singapore for the historical Summit. I'll give whatever support is needed to my friends, @realDonaldTrump and Marshall Kim Jong Un. pic.twitter.com/QGPZ8nPrBE— Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) June 8, 2018