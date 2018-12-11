May in the Netherlands as she fights to save Brexit deal
British Prime Minister Theresa May is greeted by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte upon her arrival in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, December 11, 2018 3:30AM EST
THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- British Prime Minister Theresa May is launching her fight to save her Brexit deal over breakfast with her Dutch counterpart, the first of a string of meeting with European leaders in coming days.
May arrived early Tuesday at Rutte's official residence in The Hague and was travelling later in the day to Berlin and Brussels.
Her whistle-stop tour came on the day that British lawmakers had been scheduled to vote on Brexit.
Instead, May went to the House of Commons on Monday and conceded that the divorce deal she struck last month with EU leaders was likely to be rejected "by a significant margin" and postponed the vote.
May said she would seek "assurances" from the EU and bring the deal back to Parliament.
