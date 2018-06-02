Mattis warns of bumpy road to U.S., North Korea nuclear summit
U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, left, Japan's Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera, center, and South Korea's National Defense Minister Song Young-moo, right, take their leave after their trilateral meeting at the 17th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, an annual defense and security forum in Asia, in Singapore, Sunday, June 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim)
Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press
Published Saturday, June 2, 2018 10:56PM EDT
SINGAPORE -- It will be a "bumpy road" to the nuclear negotiations with North Korea later this month, Defence Secretary Jim Mattis warned Sunday, telling his South Korean and Japanese counterparts they must maintain a strong defensive stance so the diplomats can negotiate from a position of strength.
Mattis was speaking at the start of a meeting with South Korean Defence Minister Song Young-moo and Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera on the final day of the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference. He said allies must remain vigilant.
"We can anticipate, at best, a bumpy road to the negotiations," Mattis said. "In this moment we are steadfastly committed to strengthening even further our defenceco-operation as the best means for preserving the peace."
Plans are moving forward for a nuclear weapons summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12 in Singapore. And Mattis repeated the U.S. position that North Korea will only receive relief from U.N. national security sanctions when it demonstrates "verifiable and irreversible steps" to denuclearization.
Through an interpreter, Song said that this is a great turning point as North Korea takes its first steps toward denuclearization.
"Of course, given North Korea's past, we must be cautious in approaching this," he added that some of North Korea's recent measures "give us reasons to be positive and one can be cautiously optimistic as we move forward."
